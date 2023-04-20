BRIDGEWATER — Eastern Mennonite proved that the walk-off win over Bridgewater on April 5 wasn't a fluke.
The Royals turned three BC errors into runs and played a mistake-free defensive game to take down the Eagles 7-3 on Wednesday, completing the season sweep over their Old Dominion Athletic Conference crosstown baseball rival on Wednesday in Bridgewater.
Around the start of Wednesday's game, EMU head coach Adam Posey sat back in the dugout, saying he was dealing with a migraine. One of the prouder moments Posey had witnessed while coaching EMU was the leadership that established itself when he stepped back.
"We had some older guys step up, in terms of energy and focus," Posey said. "Our coaching staff did a phenomenal job. I might've said 10 words the whole game, and to be able to step back and see some guys step up is a proud moment for a coach."
Posey discussed with his team before the game about believing in themselves, something he feels they've struggled with. He said they hadn't had many opportunities to complete a season sweep over Bridgewater, but they made the most of that chance on Wednesday.
"I thought from pitch one, they believed in what they were doing," Posey said. "We had some seniors really step up and give us some great efforts. That on top of just the dugout energy too."
One of those tremendous senior efforts was from first baseman Logan Jones, who drove in two runs off two hits.
Jones said he's struggled throughout the season at the plate, so he was happy with his day.
"I was seeing the ball well," Jones said. "Coach Posey gave me the job to lay down a bunt and I was able to pick up a hit there, as well. Overall, I thought I had a pretty decent day at the plate."
Natty Solomon, a senior designated hitter who hit the walk-off homer in the last game against Bridgewater, led the Royals with three hits. Freshman Aidan Miller, a Riverheads alum, contributed two hits and an RBI.
One of EMU's keys to victory was playing small ball. The Royals laid down several bunts and infielder grounds and were able to capitalize on the Eagles' mistakes.
Posey said his team possesses much speed, a positive attribute for baserunning, and is willing to buy into that offensive strategy.
"Those guys stepped up in those situations," Posey said. "They put pressure on the defense, their two-strike, two-out approach was really good. That's one of the things we pride ourselves in, is trying to put pressure on the defense."
Jones was aware of this game's significance, and after the thrilling walk-off win the last time around, the Royals wanted to finish what they started with Bridgewater.
"After the last game with them, we had to finish the story and get the sweep," Jones said.
Senior right-hander Hunter West earned the win for EMU after tossing 2.2 innings and striking out four. Freshman Jaden Isidro took the loss for Bridgewater, throwing for 3.1 innings and registering three strikeouts in the setback.
West felt they had to make a statement this time by controlling the lead and putting the Eagles on their heels.
They did just that.
"For most of the season, we've struggled in games," West said. "It felt good to come to their home field, get up on them early, and stay on top the entire game. I thought it was good to see our team keep on them all nine innings and not give up."
Hunter Clever, the senior outfielder, drove in two runs off a double for Bridgewater. Junior catcher Brandon Hartman also slammed a double, while sophomore outfielder Lucas Bauer notched a pair of hits.
BC head coach Ben Spotts felt his team got behind early with errors that led to runs, something he said continues to be an issue for them.
"It's hard to win with five errors and three hits through the majority of the game," Spotts said. "My hat's off to Coach Posey and his program. They did a great job, they battled and competed today, they pitched well and played error-free baseball."
Spotts said his team never gave up, but they continued to get in their own way — a frustration carried throughout the season.
"We just make some mistakes that are hard to overcome," Spotts said. "When we play clean baseball with good pitching, make routine plays defensively and get timely hitting, we've been able to play really good baseball. We just haven't done it as much as we needed to."
The Eagles (13-22, 6-11 ODAC) travel to Guilford on Sunday for an ODAC doubleheader, while the Royals (8-25, 4-13 ODAC) host Randolph-Macon on Sunday in an ODAC doubleheader for EMU senior day.
The Royals completed the season sweep over the Eagles for the first time since 2017. Yet, there's no time to celebrate as they face a top-25 team in Randolph-Macon this weekend.
Posey is confident that if they do what they did on Wednesday, in terms of the process, they'll put themselves in a position to win.
"I think our guys clearly know that they're playing for their playoff lives," Posey said. "With that, that makes them a dangerous team. I hope when we get into senior day, there's that extra emotion. You're playing at home, you're playing for something, and that's what we want to be doing at this time of year."
