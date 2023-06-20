BRIDGEWATER — When the last out was called on the 2023 campaign, it was also the final for two decorated fifth-year Bridgewater stars.
Recent BC graduates Sarah Wimer and Torie Shifflett sported the maroon and gold for the last time in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament in May, ending their illustrious five-year careers with Bridgewater.
Bridgewater head coach Megan Pleskovic got to coach Wimer and Shifflett for four seasons and said they’re all she’s ever known regarding BC softball.
“They’re the main stake,” Pleskovic said. “It’s going to be really weird looking out on a field and not seeing them there. Their leadership, their obvious talent, and their dedication to the program is something that I think they’ve set a great tone for our returners next year to continue on what they have built.”
Wimer, a Broadway alum, knew Shifflett, a Turner Ashby alum, all too well before joining forces at Bridgewater. They stood on opposing sides of the field whenever the Gobblers and Knights faced off and played travel ball together.
Wimer said she is thankful for the opportunity Bridgewater provided to play alongside Shifflett and form a tight-knit bond with her.
“Being able to play five years with her has been fantastic,” Wimer said. “We get along really, really well, and I’m glad to say that she’s one of my good friends coming out of Bridgewater. I’m super grateful for Bridgewater and allowing us to not play against each other, but with each other.”
Shifflett hasn’t come to the realization that her softball career is over and doesn’t expect it to sink in until the Bridgewater team takes the field without her next year, she said.
While Shifflett will miss competing in the sport she loves, she’s grateful for the opportunity Bridgewater provided her.
“It’s bittersweet to have that opportunity to play five years of college softball,” Shifflett said. “That’s not something many people get to say, and to do it in my hometown and represent my community has been an honor and a pleasure.”
A moment Wimer recalled from this past season was their final home game of the year on May 2. As Wimer stood on the field alongside her teammates while the national anthem played before the game, she got a chance to think back to everything that had transpired over her career.
“Being able to stand there and reflect on everything that’s happened throughout my five years, I think that’ll always stick out to me,” Wimer said.
A fond memory from Shifflett’s swan song season that sticks out to her was the week-long Florida trip early in the year. The Eagles went 2-6 through that stretch, and while it wasn’t the results they wanted, Shifflett said the trip made for great bonding time with the team.
“It’s a great opportunity to grow with your teammates and get to know each other better,” Shifflett said. “Having that opportunity to fully live with half of the team, essentially, for an entire week is a lot of fun. You get to know more about one another.”
Wimer will miss playing with her best friends every day because no matter how her day went, they were always there to pick her up on game day or at practice, including Shifflett.
“Nothing that happened off the field is going to matter whenever you step on the field,” Wimer said. “Being able to do that with the people you see every day and that you really appreciate, that’s what really makes it great.”
Bridgewater loses its top two hitters from this past season, as Wimer and Shifflett led the team in batting averages — Wimer a .397 and Shifflett a .356. Shifflett led in hits with 53, while Wimer was close behind with 50.
The fifth-year players leave a massive void in the Eagles lineup next year, but Shifflett expects rising senior Jazmyne Smith to take over the reins and carry the BC banner nicely in 2024.
“She’s a leader, she’s a baller, and she works hard every single day,” Shifflett said. “I look at her to step up and fill that role. … The team’s going to be pretty young, so it’ll be up to some of the upperclassmen like Jazmyne to reel the team in and get everybody on the same page.”
Shifflett hung her hat on a 19-year softball career last month, and it’s all come full circle for her. She watched her older brother, Drew Easter, compete for Bridgewater baseball when she was a kid, and would often run and jump on Fulk Field to grab foul balls during games.
Fast forward to May 2023, and Shifflett put on the cleats and Bridgewater uniform for the final time after a celebrated five-year career.
“It’s surreal to think now that I had the opportunity to play on that field for five years and represent the same school that I grew up watching from a very young age,” Shifflett said. “I’m just excited to hopefully leave a lasting impact on the program, my teammates, and leave it better the way that I found it.”
Wimer might be done competing on the softball field, but she still wants to be involved with the sport. Whether it’s giving lessons or helping coach, Wimer intends to give back to the sport that’s given her so much.
Being away from softball for a while now has given Wimer a chance to reflect on her time and what she’s accomplished, and looking back, she wouldn’t change a thing.
“I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” Wimer said.
