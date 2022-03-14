Bridgewater College sophomore Adalia Coleman is officially a national champion.
Coleman, who has already broke multiple records and is on a path for a historic career with the Eagles, added to her legacy on Saturday at the NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The speedy sprinter ran a personal-best time of 7.61 to capture first place in the 60-meter dash and capture the first national championship of her college career.
The victory marks the fifth national title in spring events in five years for the Bridgewater College track and field team. She entered as the second seed.
For her career, Coleman now has three All-American honors after being recognized in two events during last year's outdoor national championships.
Eastern Mennonite standouts Alijah Johnson and Isaac Alderfer (Broadway) also wrapped up their seasons at the national championships on Saturday.
Alderfer participated in the mile, finishing 16th overall. As for Johnson, he competed in the 200-meter dash and placed 17th with a time of 22.28.
