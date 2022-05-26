For months, Virginia Tech softball ace Keely Rochard admitted she was in the ear of her head coach, Pete D'Amour, with a friendly suggestion.
The back-to-back Atlantic Coast Conference pitcher of the year and 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American had been in contact with Ally Repko, who was finishing up her fourth year at Elon at the time, and knew there was a possibility her former travel ball teammate would transfer when her fourth season ended.
“I was really excited," Rochard said. "I had been talking to her when I found out she was in the portal and I was telling her, ‘You should come here. You should come here.’ I was constantly reminding Coach Pete to keep an eye on her. I was really excited when she reached out and committed and decided to come here."
After four successful years with the Phoenix in the Colonial Athletic Association, the Broadway alum Repko entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign and it didn't take long for her to decide where she'd head off to next.
“I had no intention of reaching out to a school," said Repko, now a graduate transfer for Virginia Tech. "My plan was just to see who would reach out to me and when I got the email from Coach D’Amour, it was kind of an easy decision to make the trip here. The decision was made."
The addition of Repko has paid off for both parties this season after the former Gobbler put together a stellar four-year career at Elon under coach Kathy Bocock, a Turner Ashby graduate herself that is well-beloved around Rockingham County.
As a four-year started with the Phoenix, Repko started all 39 games as a senior and was named to the All-CAA first team after batting .340 with nine homers, 34 RBIs and finishing with an impressive slugging percentage of .670 last season.
Although the move to a Power Five program certainly has had its adjustments, Repko said playing for a quality program like Elon set her up for success.
“I think I chose the right CAA school, for sure," a Repko, a 5-foot-6 infielder. "Being in North Carolina, we played all the teams and I’d say we competed well against those teams. I had kind of seen the top dogs of the ACC prior to coming here. But the biggest difference is just the strain. We travel a lot more. The schedule is different and just traveling a lot and stretching out series.”
As good as Repko was with Elon over the past four seasons, she was even better in green and white with the Gobblers as a state champion basketball player and arguably the best player in program history when it comes to the diamond.
As a senior in 2017, Repko finished her Broadway career with a program-record 35 home runs, shattering the previous mark of 26. In Repko's first-team Group 3A all-state senior season, she hit 11 homers with an area-leading 46 RBIs.
“She brings a lot to the table," said Rochard, who has played with Repko on the travel circuit since they were teens. "She has a lot of experience and whenever she gets an opportunity, she makes the most of it. She’s very patient. That just leads by example for a lot of girls. Ally steps up and does her job. I think her calm presence just helps a lot.”
Ultimately, it was those relationships with Rochard and other current Hokies that lured Repko to Blacksburg and convinced her to exhaust her last year of eligibility.
“They had a really good run last year, it’s a good school," Repko said about Virginia Tech. "I feel like I was one of the few people from my graduating class that didn’t go here. I’ve always thought it was a big-time school with a small-time feel. Softball-wise, not just Keely but several of the girls, I grew up playing travel softball with. I had always followed the team, followed those players and I kind of knew what the program was about and how it was growing. That was really good.”
With the Hokies this season, Repko has hit .231 with 10 RBIs in a unique role.
Despite having just eight starts under her belt this season, Tech coaches have shown their willingness to put the Broadway alum in big spots such as last weekend's NCAA regional final against Kentucky, where she came up with a key hit.
In fact, throughout the entire season, Repko has consistently come up with clutch pinch-hit knocks for the Hokies and it's earned her respect along the way.
“At the end of the day, I’m still playing with the same bat, the same softball, the same field," Repko said. "At the end of the day, it hasn’t changed much.”
After rallying to defeat Kentucky twice and win the NCAA regional last week with three wins in a 24-hour span, No. 3 Virginia Tech, which also won the ACC regular-season title, will host No. 14 Florida in a super regional this weekend at home.
“Even without the success we’ve had, this whole season with this team is just special," Repko said. "We’re all really close, really little drama. You can see it."
One year ago, Repko watched on television as the Hokies made a deep run into the NCAA tournament before ultimately coming up short against UCLA.
At that time, she didn't know she'd one day be in maroon and orange herself.
But after some recruiting by Rochard and some thinking about her future, the Broadway product is enjoying every moment that she is.
"There’s so much fight in everybody," Repko said. "We’re not just fighting for personal success, we’re fighting for each other, too. I just try to look around and appreciate it. It’s all been super special.”
