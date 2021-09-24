There was no guarantee this unique, unlike-any-other career would actually continue into a seventh season.
“That was an uphill battle and a lot of blind faith,” James Madison running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr. said, which he probably could say about many of the other adverse circumstances in his career that have ultimately led him to Harrisonburg.
“I’ve been through a lot,” he said, including the unknown of whether or not any school would seriously have an interest in or take a risk on a talented and experienced, but battered running back after he made the decision this past summer to leave Rhode Island, where he spent the first six years of his college football life.
Bryant Jr. said while he waited to hear from anyone in the sport, he trained daily on his own – running early in the morning and a gym workout in the mid-to-late morning with breakfast in between – before clocking in for endless routes as a DoorDash delivery driver for the rest of the day until it was time to sleep and do it all over again.
Delaware and Southern Illinois reached out, he said, and Wagner made him a scholarship offer. But that wasn’t enough to entice the Princeton Junction, N.J. resident, to accept the offer and transfer to play for the Seahawks in Staten Island.
The 6-foot, 220-pounder wanted more, and yearned for the transfer portal to lend itself to an opportunity he deeply desired.
“When I put my name in the portal, I was talking to close friends and family,” Bryant Jr. said, “and I was saying, ‘If I stay in the [Colonial Athletic Association], I’m going to end up at JMU.’ I don’t know what possessed me to say that then, but it’s funny how things work out.”
His trust in his own intuition was tested, though, because as the summer dragged on and preseason camps neared, he had yet to hear from the Dukes while Wagner let him know it had to move on to recruit another running back in order to fill the position if he wasn’t going to commit.
“I wasn’t willing to settle for anything,” he said. “I declined Wagner’s offer with no other offers on the table.”
At Rhode Island, Bryant Jr. earned a master’s degree in public administration, so if he needed to go into the real world, he’d be fine. But until that had to happen, he was determined to hold out for good situation to finish his college playing days in.
JMU, of course, didn’t necessarily need another running back. But the Dukes lost former starter Jawon Hamilton to FBS Eastern Michigan in May and hadn’t replaced him, so, third-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti initiated a conversation with Bryant Jr.
“And Coach Cignetti knows what he wants,” Bryant Jr. said. “So, when he [contacted] me, it was strictly business. He wasn’t messing around. He already did his homework and did his research. He knew who I was from playing [against Rhode Island] and then watching me, too, from also scouting other teams.
“At first, he hit me on Twitter and said, ‘I’m going to call you. What’s your number?’ He didn’t say ‘hello’ or ‘how are you?’” Bryant Jr. said as he chuckled. “He was direct with it, so once I woke up to him following me and the direct message, I had a good feeling. But, the summer was stressful and I’d be lying if I was telling you anything else … but I kept the faith and knew my football journey wasn’t over.”
Bryant Jr. committed to the Dukes on July 26 and arrived at JMU in time for the start of preseason practice the following week.
Three games into the campaign, he’s already making an impact on the field, too. Bryant Jr. rushed for a touchdown against Maine in Week 2 and tallied 10.7 yards per carry last Saturday to help the No. 3 Dukes in a win at No. 9 Weber State.
“He’s a high-character guy,” Cignetti said, “works hard on the practice field and is a good leader and everybody is really happy for him when he has success.”
‘A Seasoned Vet’
There’s a reason Bryant Jr.’s new teammates are excited for him even though they’ve only known him for about two months.
In that short span, he’s made an effort to learn about them and share his valuable knowledge of the game and everything else that comes with it, too.
“I have a lot of information to help many people,” Bryant Jr. said, “whether it’s the Xs and Os, because I played multiple positions on both sides of the ball, or whether it’s something in the system or how college football works or how you should approach coming back from injury or going through an injury.
“Seven years is a lot of experience and you can’t teach experience, so I feel like that’s another reason why I was brought in. I’m a seasoned vet.”
Said JMU freshman running back Kaelon Black: “Man, I love Lorenzo. … He’s very smart.”
During training camp, Black said Bryant Jr. was always providing tips for his fellow runners.
“And that’s whether it’s the [running with] patience,” Black said, “or just running downhill to make I’m sure I’m using the same foot, same shoulder on my runs. He’s very smart.”
There are probably few facets of the sport Bryant Jr. hasn’t encountered.
After graduating from Hopewell Valley High School, where he earned All-Area and All-Trentonian honors, he joined Rhode Island as an athlete after choosing the Rams’ offer over one from Towson. He began his time with the Rams as a safety, but as he developed, Rhode Island moved him from safety to linebacker and finally to running back.
But unfortunately, as Bryant Jr. made those position changes, he suffered one devastating injury after another and those prevented him from gaining any traction at one spot.
As a freshman in 2015, a knee injury derailed his season only two games into the year. He had an injury to the opposite knee a year later, he said, and then finally a shoulder injury, which happened on a special teams play right as he was settling into the role of featured running back.
“The third one challenged me,” Bryant Jr. said. “And it revealed a lot of character after three years in a row and it came just as I was getting going. That year, I was supposed to be the feature back and I was supposed to go in at running back after that next drive, but it hurt a lot because I didn’t know what else I could do because I didn’t know what I was doing wrong.
“When you go three years in a row with injury, and in opening games almost, that’s tough on anybody and that was definitely hard. I was sidelined for so many years and I just wanted to be on the field with my brothers and go to war with them. I wanted to help them and I questioned what my purpose was. I hadn’t contributed in a game in so long and I was questioning like, ‘Do these coaches even believe in me anymore?’ They were probably looking at me like, ‘Why am I here?’ It was very tough on me mentally.”
He said the staff and players with Rhode Island were only encouraging as he leaned on them and family back home in New Jersey to get through those setbacks. Bryant Jr., who set the Hopewell Valley single-season record for touchdowns with 25, touchdowns in a game with five and rushing yards in a game with 254 yards, said he never doubted that his body would bounce back, but that he had to push through the emotional and mental grind that injuries force all athletes to deal with.
So far with the Dukes this fall, fellow running back Percy Agyei-Obese has had to cope with a nagging hamstring injury and this past weekend Black suffered a bad injury against Weber State. Bryant Jr. said he has made it a point to share some of he went through with Agyei-Obese and Black.
“Tell ‘em, ‘We got you,’” Bryant Jr. said of he’s told them. “Of course, they’d rather be battling with us, but we tell them that we’ve got them moving forward. … Talking to Percy, talking to Kaelon, and all my guys, I tell them to stay the course because everyone’s story is different and you got to have faith. If you have faith, stay consistent and have perseverance, you will prevail.
“I believe God has a plan for you and adversity makes the story so much better in the end because what you go through now will help you be strong emotionally, mentally and physically. And that’s going to make you a better player, ultimately. I tell them stay the course, never get too high or too low and that I’m here for you.”
Chase To The Top
The early part of his career with Rhode Island was difficult for other reasons aside from the injuries.
Bryant Jr. was on the 1-10 Rams in 2015 and the 2-9 squad in 2016, which suffered an 84-7 loss against the same Dukes he currently plays for. He tallied seven tackles and a tackle for loss while playing linebacker as one of the few bright spots for Rhode Island that afternoon.
“That was a national championship team,” Bryant Jr. said. “That was hard, though, being on the opposite end of where I am now, looking back at it. But we always looked forward to playing JMU, because we knew we were going to get the best of the best. We knew we had to bring our A game and we knew it was going to be a great atmosphere. There’s a target on JMU’s back, so everyone circles that game each year.”
Rhode Island has improved since, recording a 6-win season in 2018 and a 2-1 mark this past spring. And Bryant Jr. played a role in elevating the success of the program, rushing for 977 yards and seven touchdowns over 18 games as a running back there ahead of transferring to JMU.
His sixth season this past spring kicked in because of a medical redshirt he was granted earlier in his career because of the injuries, and he was allowed a seventh season due to the NCAA’s blanket waiver allowing all athletes last academic year to gain an additional season of eligibility because of the pandemic.
He said he left Rhode Island on great terms and has immense respect for his former school, but is thrilled to be in a position to influence a program with championship aspirations – even if it means playing for a position coach, John Miller, who was part of that ’16 JMU title-winning bunch and beat Bryant Jr.’s Rhody team along the way.
“John is my guy,” Bryant Jr. said. “It’s a little weird. And at first it was, because it’s like, ‘Man, I’m really up there.’ It’s weird calling him Coach because we’re dang near the same age almost, but I still have so much respect for him and he’s my coach at the end of the day.
“I got nothing but love for him and we have a great relationship. And I think he knows how to talk to each and every one of us individually to coach us with how to get us going and how to ignite a fire under us. It was weird at first, especially when I found out I tackled him, but it’s cool.”
And by all indications, Bryant Jr. is motivated.
He said he’s still working to understand the ins and outs of the offense the Dukes run, but gains more knowledge of it with every practice under the guidance of Miller and assistance of teammates who have played in it longer.
His three carries against Weber State showed some of that, Cignetti said.
“He played a role that’s very similar to what [Latrele] Palmer played in ’19,” Cignetti said, “coming in at the end of the game and came in pounding ‘em. He came in fresh and we probably could have gotten him a few more carries. But he ran extremely hard and he’s a good runner. He’s learning the offense now where he feels more comfortable with it and I would anticipate his role potentially expanding.”
Cignetti trusts Bryant Jr. to continue to improve and contribute. Bryant Jr. wasn’t listed on the depth chart heading into the season, but with the growing understanding of what he’s supposed to do from snap to snap along with injuries within the position group, Bryant Jr. is climbing the pecking order.
And that’s something Bryant Jr. is no stranger to. He said he had to work his way up the depth chart every time he was moved from one position to the next at Rhode Island.
“It helps you sleep at night better because you have another quality running back,” Cignetti said, “and as we’ve seen, durability can be an issue at that position. So, he’s nice and fresh and ready to tote the ball when called upon and he’s got a significant number of carries in his career. He’s played winning football and he’s done a nice job. He did a nice job at Rhode Island and he’s done a nice job here. I think he’s a very capable player.”
Bryant Jr. said whatever role he has and statistics he ends up with is fine as long as, most importantly, he can impact his teammates and coaches this fall while pursuing a championship.
“We play this game to win and be remembered,” he said, “and it’s already been worth it before I came to JMU, and I have solidified it and set in stone since getting to JMU. But it’d be the icing and cherry on top to win a championship, go to the playoffs and to do those things.
“You give it all you got and it’ll make everything I’ve been through feel like it’s been worth something. And it already has, but it would mean that much more to finish on top like that to come to a great and established program, contribute, go to the playoffs, have a great run and win a championship. It’d mean the world to me. It’d be a great way to go out.”
