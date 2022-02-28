James Madison, banned from the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament ahead of the school’s move to the Sun Belt Conference, was faced with the unusual situation of knowing for a fact its season would end in late February.
Now, after Saturday’s blowout loss to Towson to wrap up the 2021-22 men's basketball campaign, second-year Dukes coach Mark Byington and his staff can get a jump on preparations for next season when JMU could face reasonably high expectations in a new conference despite finishing 15-14 this time around.
Even though, at the moment, all 13 scholarships for 2022-23 are accounted for, Byington said Saturday that recruiting and “roster management” are at the top of his list of chores in the coming days while the rest of the CAA gets ready for the postseason.
“You always talk to players the week or two weeks following so everybody can sort of make plans,” Byington said. “You talk to them about your expectations for them and your thoughts for the future. And they are going to tell you the same thing, what they like and don’t like. The nature of college basketball now, you are not going to return back the same roster.”
Charles Falden, who played four years at Winthrop before transferring to JMU, was the only Duke who saw his eligibility run out at the end of the season. JMU has signed Jerrell Roberson, a 6-9 power forward from Dematha Catholic High School outside Washington D.C., and each of the remaining 12 scholarship players on JMU’s roster could, in theory, return.
But the likelihood of no JMU players entering the transfer portal is slim. Following recent seasons, there’s been an average of more than three players per Division I team enter the portal and those numbers tend to go up during a coach’s first two years at a school.
“We’ve got a good big guy coming,” Byington said of Roberson. “I think he’s going to help us next year. Then we’ll kind of just see what’s going on with everybody else.”
At the top of the list of players eligible to return for JMU next season are veteran guards Vado Morse and Takal Molson. Morse is likely to earn All-CAA honors for the second straight year when the awards are announced next week and Molson seemed on his way to joining Morse on the all-conference teams before a season-ending knee injury kept him out most of league play.
Though nothing is set in stone, neither seem like prime candidates to transfer. Morse transferred into JMU before the 2020-21 season from Mount St. Mary’s where he joined JMU assistant Xavier Joyner, a former staffer at The Mount who recruited Morse out of high school.
Molson began his career at Canisius before transferring to Seton Hall and then again to JMU as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility. Having already transferred twice, it’s unlikely Molson could gain immediate eligibility at another school. But Morse and Molson could each explore the possibility of going pro after playing four seasons of college ball.
The Dukes have other key contributors who also previously transferred into JMU, taking the one-time transfer exception for immediate eligibility off the table. Like Molson, forward Alonzo Sule came to JMU as a graduate transfer with two years left to play. Guard Tyree Ihenacho dealt with injuries after coming to JMU fresh off a Summit League Rookie of the Year campaign at North Dakota.
Jalen Hodge just finished his second season with the Dukes after playing two years at Louisiana Monroe, but has played four years of college basketball. That opens the possibility of a graduate transfer if he’s on pace to finish his degree at JMU this spring.
Justin Amadi, Terrence Edwards, Terell Strickland and Julien Wooden all signed with JMU out of high school and since Byington’s arrival, they have played major minutes for the Dukes. From the outside looking in, each has appeared happy with the coaching staff and should have few complaints about playing time but in this day and age, players of that caliber could certainly attract interest from other programs with the rare combination of experience and multiple years left to play.
JMU also had three true freshmen on the roster. Guards Jaylen Stinson and Andrew McConnell played sparingly with McConnell battling an injury much of the season. Swingman Devon Savage earned more playing time late in the season after the Dukes became overwhelmed by injury.
That trio will likely spend the next couple of weeks in discussions with the coaching staff about the likelihood of increased playing time in their futures.
At this point, it’s only a guess which players might look elsewhere, but Byington confirmed Saturday the Dukes wouldn’t stand pat after starting the season 9-2, but struggling down the stretch with injuries and a month-long COVID-19 pause.
“We’ve got to make some changes,” Byington said. “Whether it’s roster, the way we do things, the way I do things, we’re not going to just sit there and say we’re going to carry it over the way we did this past year. This team, when it was a whole, was a pretty good team. But at the same time, we know we’ve got to do better and be better.”
