With aspects of recruiting of high school and junior college prospects on hold while the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, brand new James Madison men’s basketball coach Mark Byington may have an advantage.
His most crucial recruiting targets for this offseason are already on the Dukes’ roster.
“Right now my first job is called re-recruiting the guys on the team,” Byington said during a Saturday teleconference. “The NCAA says there is no on-campus or off-campus recruiting until April 15. So that does hamper a lot of things, but we can still get a lot done. I’m going to re-recruit the guys there.”
Byington, a Salem native and former UNC Wilmington player, accepted the job at James Madison on Friday after seven seasons in the same role at Georgia Southern, where he went 131-97 and won at least 20 games each of the past three seasons.
JMU lost only one senior from last year’s squad — which finished 9-21 and 2-16 in the Colonial Athletic Association, but was picked to finish fourth in the league.
Antanee Pinkard, set to graduate in this spring, averaged just 1.1 points per game while the Dukes were set to return three double-figure scorers in rising seniors Matt Lewis (19 ppg) and Darius Banks (12 ppg), and rising junior point guard Deshon Parker (10 ppg). Rising senior big man Dwight Wilson could also return after averaging more than nine points and nine rebounds.
But Banks, a St. Petersburg, Fla., product who had a long relationship with former coach Louis Rowe before arriving at JMU, announced Saturday he was putting his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
That news came as no surprise to Byington, who spoke with each player Friday night after news of his hiring became public and plans to visit each of them at their home in the coming days.
That includes Banks, who still has the option to return to JMU.
“Darius did tell me that was going to happen,” Byington said. “He was very forthright about it. There is always going to be some things like this that place when there is change. I told him what we are going to do is talk about his options. Just because you are in the transfer portal doesn't mean you are leaving. I’ve got a chance to re-recruit him and tell him why I want him to stay.”
Byington said in addition to Banks, he hopes to convince each player on the roster to stay.
“I really would have preferred to have been able to have a team meeting after a press conference and be able to sit down and look them in the eye and let them look at me,” Byington said. “Then we could sit down and talk individually after and talk about the feelings I have for them and the goals I have for the future. Right now all you can do is a phone call or a text message or whatever, but I had a great response from the guys.”
Byington stressed multiple times Saturday that he thinks JMU can win immediately with the pieces already in place.
“The main thing that jumped out to me was these guys want to be good,” he said. “I don’t know how many of them said they can’t wait to get to work, and I loved hearing that. I don’t want anybody to leave. If somebody doesn’t feel like something is right for them, I am going to respect that decision. But my goal is for everybody that is on the roster to retain them. I feel like if everybody comes back they can do great, great things.”
JMU has one commitment for the incoming 2020 class, Alex Nwagha, an athletic 6-8 power forward from Orangeville Prep in Canada. Nwagha told the Daily News-Record on Saturday he hadn’t yet had an opportunity to speak with Byington, but was optimistic about the situation.
“I haven’t gotten to talk to him yet,” Nwagha said. “But he has an impressive resume and I feel like he could be a good fit at JMU. I can’t really say anything more until I talk to him however.”
Sean Christmas, the father of rising sophomore forward Michael Christmas from Virginia Beach, said it’s been an anxious time since the Dukes parted ways with Rowe on March 9 and the players subsequently left campus due to coronavirus-related concerns.
Michael Christmas started 15 games as a freshman, averaging 5.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, and was the top-rated recruit in JMU’s 2019 class. Thus far the Christmas family said they were encouraged by the news of Byington’s hire.
“He seems like a very qualified coach,” Sean Christmas said. “We watched some videos and found out what kind of style they play. His teams are very competitive against some big teams. We’re looking forward to seeing what kind of plans he has for the team and Michael. We’d really rather stay. We’re not looking to go anywhere.”
