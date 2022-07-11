For the first time in Mark Byington’s tenure at JMU, the Dukes coach feels like he has veterans of his system. Entering his third season since coming to James Madison from Georgia Southern, Byington has a core group of players also entering their third year in Harrisonburg.
Vado Morse arrived as a transfer at JMU during Byington’s first summer on the job and earned All-CAA honors the past two seasons. Julien Wooden is the lone player left on the Dukes roster who also played for previous coach Louis Rowe. Terell Strickland, Terrence Edwards and Justin Amadi were all part of Byington’s first high school recruiting class in 2020.
Those five have a combined 169 starts over the past two seasons.
“This is a benefit for me,” Byington said. “I’ve got some guys now that have been with me three years. That’s valuable in any college basketball team, but I think especially ours. When you look at the guys who have been with me for three years, that’s extremely valuable.”
James Madison coaches had a busy weekend evaluating high school talent during grassroots tournaments in South Carolina and Kansas City. When it was over the Dukes handed out scholarship offers to four more prospects in the 2023 class, bringing the total number of rising seniors offered by JMU to eight.
Cam Estevez from New Jersey and Jaydon Young out of Greensboro, N.C., were a pair of 6-3 guards who picked up offers from JMU. Additionally, the Dukes offered 6-8 West Virginia native Blake Barkley and Eddrin Bronson, a 6-4 guard from Tampa, Fla.
All four had impressive showings at AAU events this weekend. Estevez, who also has offers from St. Bonaventure, Fordham and Wichita State among others, was named a breakout performer at the Under Armour Association tournament in South Carolina.
Young, who also recently participated in the prestigious NBAPA Top 100 camp, was among the top players at the Nike EYBL event in Kansas City. He added JMU to a list of offers that also includes High Point, South Florida, UNC Greensboro and East Tennessee State.
Bronson, who has already taken an official visit to Furman, said he expects to have a phone call with the JMU coaches in the coming days and hopes to schedule a visit to Harrisonburg as well. Bronson said he’s followed JMU the past couple of years because fellow Tampa product Strickland has played for the Dukes.
“Furman was my first official visit, I really liked it there,” Bronson said. “I’m really open to taking a visit to JMU. I’ve never been to Virginia before and I want to experience the school culture and environment.”
Bronson has been an electric scorer this spring and summer. He averaged 20 points per game in grassroots competition this summer playing in both the Nike EYBL circuit and this weekend in the Under Armour tournament. He also averaged nearly 22 points per game playing for Tampa Catholic during a high school live evaluation period in Georgia last month.
Barkley became the second lengthy West Virginia product to earn an offer from JMU this summer, joining Austin Ball, who plays high school hoops just over the mountain from Harrisonburg at the Miller School of Albemarle.
Barkley picked up offers from Akron, Buffalo, Longwood, Towson and multiple others after an outstanding weekend at the Adidas 3SSB championships in Rock Hill, S.C. He first came onto the JMU radar as a sophomore at University High School in Morgantown and played last year at Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania, where Strickland finished his high school career before signing with JMU. He said he’s still deciding where to attend high school this fall.
He said the influx of offers this week could take some time to sort through, then he’ll start thinking about scheduling college visits.
