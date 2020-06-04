With a group of eight newcomers — five transfers and three incoming freshmen — signed for 2020, coach Mark Byington and James Madison have shifted recruiting efforts to the class of 2021.
For those rising high school seniors, it has been an extremely unconventional recruiting process. Spring and summer months are usually filled with live evaluation periods and campus visits, but the COVID-19 outbreak changed all that.
If evaluation periods happen at all, it won’t be until August at the earliest and what kind of play coaches will be able to watch is also unclear. Nike, which along with Adidas and Under Armour hosts grassroots basketball circuits that are hotbeds for recruiting, canceled its Elite Youth Basketball League for this year.
Campus visits have been replaced by Zoom meetings and video tours.
“The process was very difficult at first,” Myles Rice, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Covington, Ga., said. “Then also due to the fact that the gyms weren’t open, but I’ve managed working out in local gyms as well as some outdoor courts.”
Rice is among several 2021 players who have felt increased attention from the new JMU coaching staff, who in the first two months on the job had to focus on settling the roster for the upcoming season. Now Byington and Co. are looking at next year’s recruiting class, which should have at least three available scholarships.
Rice, who said he began hearing from JMU assistant Andrew Wilson about a week ago, isn’t the only point guard from Georgia on the Dukes’ radar.
JMU was scheduled to host 3-star guard Andrew McConnell for a virtual visit on Thursday via Zoom. McConnell helped Lanier High School to Georgia’s AAAAAA state title game in March and said he’s received interest from a long list of schools including Virginia Tech, Georgia, Clemson and Stetson, among others.
“I’ve been talking to Coach Wilson at JMU,” McConnell said. “Charleston Southern and JMU and Winthrop are the ones I’ve talked to the most.”
The Dukes have also been busy hitting up the Washington area, where assistant coach Xavier Joyner and director of player development and recruiting Calvin Baker each have strong ties to the Team Takeover AAU program.
Isaiah Folkes, a 6-2 point guard from Middleburg Academy and Team Takeover, was recruited by previous JMU coach Louis Rowe and became the first 2021 prospect to be re-offered by Byington and his staff.
Folkes has a long list of offers including Georgetown, William & Mary, Elon, Murray State and others. He told the Daily News-Record that so far he has had virtual visits with JMU and George Mason.
“I have a really great relationship with the coaching staff,” Folkes said of JMU. “I talk to Coach Baker and Coach Joyner the most and I already had a good relationship with both of them prior to them getting the job at JMU.”
Another Team Takeover product who held an offer from Rowe and is being actively recruited by Byington is Bishop McNamara small forward Terrence Butler Jr.
Butler, whose sister Tasia played at JMU, said he planned to do a video tour of campus this week before a Zoom meeting with the coaches next week. Butler told the Daily News-Record he is being heavily recruited by multiple CAA schools, including Drexel, Towson and UNC Wilmington.
Another in-state point guard JMU has met with over Zoom is Quadir Pettaway, a Newport News product who played for the Miller School near Crozet. And while the Dukes’ focus seems to be backcourt heavy, JMU has also extended an offer to Will Tschetter, a 6-8 power forward from Stewartville, Minn., who this week also received offers from Nebraska, Michigan and Minnesota.
Under normal circumstances, the April and June evaluation periods would also be time for college coaches to see and be seen by Class of 2022 prospects. Per NCAA rules, rising juniors can’t be contacted directly until August, but the live periods usually result in college coaches relaying interest or scholarship offers through AAU and high school coaches.
But even with a deep in-state talent pool in 2022 class, it appears JMU is, for the moment, locked in on the 2021s. Even local product Tyler Nickel from East Rockingham, who was recently ranked the No. 76 player in the nation by Rivals.com, had yet to receive an offer from the new Dukes staff as of last week, according to his father.
“He has not had any contact with the new staff,” Eric Nickel, who is the director of university recreation at JMU said. “But I am sure Mark was pretty occupied with getting next year’s squad set.”
