It'll be close to impossible to replicate the eye-popping numbers and record-breaking performances James Madison produced in its 95-point season-opening victory against Carlow on Wednesday.
But a simple victory against rival Old Dominion would be a significantly greater achievement. The Monarchs visit the Atlantic Union Bank Center at 4 p.m. Saturday for the 86th meeting with JMU.
ODU leads the all-time series 58-27, but the Dukes won the most recent game on a buzzer-beater in Norfolk during the 2019-20 season. This time both JMU and ODU have legitimate aspirations to finish first in their respective leagues -- the CAA for JMU and Conference USA for Old Dominion -- before this once again becomes a twice-a-season matchup with both schools moving to the Sun Belt Conference.
This one will in no way resemble Wednesday’s destruction of Carlow from the NAIA, but the Dukes are hoping for a big home court advantage.
“It was my first time coaching in here with fans,” JMU’s second-year head man Mark Byington said on Wednesday night after 3,700 fans saw his team win. “This arena is very loud. This can be an imposing environment. Imagine if we had another couple thousand in here. I mean, it’s going to be deafening.”
JMU will compete with its own football team for eyeballs, with the Dukes’ gridiron gang taking on William & Mary in Williamsburg at the same time. After seeing overflow student-section crowds for the men’s and women’s hoops debuts, there’s hope for a big turnout again this weekend.
Those who show up should be in for a competitive game.
ODU is coming off an 80-60 season-opening victory against Virginia Wesleyan. Junior forward Kalu Ezikpe is one of the Monarchs’ returning leaders and scored a team-high 21 points in the opener. But the Dukes will have to contend with some transfer talent including guard Charles Smith who came from SMU and C.J. Keyser who averaged 16.4 points at North Carolina Central last season.
“I studied them a good amount during the summer,” Byington said. “They are a tremendous rebounding team, and that’s kind of a staple of (ODU coach) Jeff Jones. They have a post player, Kalu, who we actually recruited a little bit when I was at Georgia Southern. He’s as tough as can be. He can score, he can rebound, he can lead the break.”
It figures to be a fast-paced contest as both teams enjoy getting up and down the court. JMU is coming off a 135-point performance that saw nearly everyone on the team scoring in transition. Odd are against Saturday afternoon becoming the same kind of slam dunk exhibition the fans were treated to on Wednesday, but it could be an opportunity for JMU to once again put its athleticism on display.
“Hopefully we’ll have the same kind of crowd and then also the same energy we brought,” JMU guard Vado Morse said. “Hopefully that kind of carries over and they want to come watch us.”
Roberson Signs
JMU recruit Jerrell Roberson officially signed his letter of intent for the Dukes on Thursday, giving JMU its first signee in the Class of 2022.
Roberson, a 6-9 forward out of DaMatha Catholic in Maryland, should give the Dukes an inside shot-blocking presence while also showing the ability to step out on the floor and knock down jumpers.
At the moment, Roberson will fill the lone scholarship left open after graduate student Charles Falden exhausts his eligibility following this season. But with the one-time transfer rule in place, the Dukes have continued to look at a few 2022 prospects in the even another player leaves the program.
Namely, JMU has been in hot pursuit of another Washington DC-area prospect, Darren Buchanan, who attends Wilson High School in DC. Buchanan is a 6-7 forward who has visited taken official visits JMU and Pittsburgh.
He was thought to be leaning toward Pitt until recently when his friend and AAU teammate Judah Mintz decommitted from the Panthers. Virginia Tech, Richmond and George Washington are among other programs that have either hosted Buchanan for an unofficial visit or recently visited him at Wilson High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.