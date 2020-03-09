CAA Men's Basketball Championship
Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.
Saturday
First Round
No. 9 Drexel 66, No. 8 UNCW 55
No. 7 Elon 63, No. 10 James Madison 61
Sunday
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Hofstra 61, No. 9 Drexel 43
No. 5 Delaware 79, No. 4 College of Charleston 67
No. 7 Elon 68, No. 2 William & Mary 63
No. 6 Northeastern 72, No. 3 Towson 62
Today
Semifinals
No. 1 Hofstra vs. No. 5 Delaware, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
No. 7 Elon vs. No. 6 Northeastern, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Tuesday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
CAA Women’s Basketball Championship
Schar Center, Elon, N.C.
Wednesday
First Round
No. 8 Charleston vs. No. 9 UNCW, 2 p.m.
No. 7 Elon vs. No. 10 Hofstra, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Drexel vs. Charleston-UNCW winner, noon
No. 4 Towson vs. No. 5 Northeastern, 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 James Madison vs. Elon-Hofstra winner, 5 p.m.
No. 3 William & Mary vs. No. 6 Delaware, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
Winners of first two games from Thursday, 2 p.m.
Winners of last two games from Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
