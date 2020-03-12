Concerns regarding COVID-19 has forced the Colonial Athletic Association to follow what most of college athletics is doing.
On Thursday the league announced it would cancel the rest of its women’s basketball tournament at the Schar Center in Elon, N.C., and suspend all spring sports until further notice.
“We made the decision to cancel the remainder of the CAA women's basketball championship in response to continued developments regarding the spread of the coronavirus,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio told the Daily News-Record. “We wanted to make sure we are protecting the well-being and safety of our student athletes, coaches, administrators and fans.”
Second-seeded JMU was slated to play Thursday evening against host Elon in the quarterfinals of the event, but that will no longer happen for the Dukes who as winners of nine straight contests finished the regular season 25-4.
“The decision was made after discussions with the conference’s administrative personnel,” the league said in a statement. “… The conference will continue to diligently assess this matter. Additional details regarding the spring sports season and championships will be provided at a later date.”
Prior to the CAA’s announcement, the AAC, ACC, the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC all canceled the rest of its respective men’s basketball tournaments.
The Patriot League cancelled all spring practices and events earlier Thursday and the IVY League did the same on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.