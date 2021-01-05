James and Towson of the Colonial Athletic Association have met just once this season in women's basketball, after a second game was called off Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 test among one of the Towson coaches.
"We are keeping health, safety and welfare at the forefront of all of the decisions that we make to try to get student athletes the opportunity to participate" this season, CAA commissioner Joe Antonio told the News-Record later on Tuesday.
While no makeup date had been set, it is also possible though unlikely the Dukes and Tigers could meet more than twice in regular-season play.
In fact, that scenario is shaping up with two other women's programs in the CAA.
The Delaware women won on Monday at Northeastern in Boston then the two schools met again on Tuesday afternoon. Those two games took place when original opponents of the Blue Hens and Huskies couldn't play due to COVID-19 concerns.
Delaware is slated to host Northeastern for two games Feb. 6-7 that were already on the schedule.
"That is a perfect scenario of two healthy teams that had cancellations because their opponents were on a pause," D'Antonio said. "They have gone together to play two additional conference games. At the end of the year they would have played each other four games" prior to the CAA tournament.
D'Antonio notes that the NCAA is requiring teams to play at least 13 games against Division I opponents to be eligible for the NCAA tournament. He said there is no limit on the number of conference games a team can play. That can be 12 regular-season games and one CAA tournament game, according to assistant commissioner of communications Bill Potter in the CAA office in Richmond.
For now, the JMU women have played eight games and are 5-3 overall and 1-0 in the league, after coming back to beat Towson 89-85 at home Sunday.
But the game in suburban Baltimore was called off just a few hours before the tip Tuesday.
"Towson University has paused all activities for the women's basketball team due to a positive COVID-19 test among the Tiger coaching staff," read the statement from Towson. "The positive result was returned Tuesday morning after a PCR test conducted on Monday morning. Following Baltimore County Health Department medical and contact tracing guidelines, Towson contests vs. JMU on Jan. 5, vs. Elon on Jan. 9/10 and at UNCW on Jan. 16/17 have been postponed."
There was no immediate word on a makeup date for JMU and Towson. "That is correct," D'Antonio said.
Later on Tuesday, it was announced that the JMU women will host UNC-Wilmington on Saturday and Sunday with a noon tip each day.
The JMU men will host Elon, also in CAA action, on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. each day.
The schedule for every school will be a challenge the rest of the basketball season.
"There are a myriad of factors to adding games to the schedule," D'Antonio said. "All of our institutions have scheduled well over 13 games. There is never a guarantee [they will be held]. I do think the NCAA is going to be issuing a waiver to folks that can present the proper documentation" that the magic 13 number wasn't released due to COVID-19 problems with possible opponents.
