RICHMOND – On Tuesday, the Colonial Athletic Association and CAA Football announced its board of directors voted to eliminate the leagues’ intra-conference transfer policies.
Previously, athletes transferring from one CAA school to another were required to sit out for a year.
Now, that’s no longer the case with the conference following NCAA transfer rules. Recently, the NCAA approved a one-time transfer rule with no penalty across all sports.
In other local college sports:
JMU Baseball
William & Mary 10, James Madison 3: The Tribe completed a win over the Dukes in a game that began April 25 and was stopped after seven innings last month.
Earlier in the day, JMU redshirt freshman outfielder Chase DeLauter was named the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Week by the College Baseball Foundation. Olerud was a pitcher and hitter in college at Washington State and played in the majors from 1998 to 2005.
At home Sunday against the Tribe, DeLauter got the win out of bullpen for the Dukes while going 2-for-4 at the plate and scoring a run.
In other JMU baseball news, former reliever Dan Goggin was promoted from Single-A to Double-A Binghamton in the Mets' system. His manager at Double-A will be Lorenzo Bundy, a former JMU first baseman.
All-American Honors
Three James Madison football players – senior defensive lineman Mike Greene, senior kicker Ethan Ratke and junior long snapper Kyle Davis – earned more All-American honors Tuesday, this time from Athlon Sports, the publication announced.
For Greene, who racked up 25 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and three sacks this spring, it’s his third All-American honor having previously earned recognition from Stats Perform and the Associated Press.
Stats Perform, the AP, the American Football Coaches Association and the FCS Athletic Directors Association already honored Ratke with All-American status. He was 14-of-14 on field goals and made all 31 of his extra-point attempts.
Davis previously earned All-American accolades from Stats Perform.
Koons Named CAA ROY
James Madison men’s tennis standout Holden Koons was named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year by the conference on Tuesday.
Koons and Paul Mendoza were named a first-team All-CAA doubles selection. As a pair, Koons and Mendoza went 8-5. Individually, Koons was 10-5 in singles.
BC Tabs '21 HOF Class
On Monday, Bridgewater College announced its 2021 Hall of Fame class, and the Eagles will induct two former athletes and an ex-coach.
Robbi Moose, a former first baseman for the BC baseball team, will enter as part of the class being inducted on Oct. 9. Moose was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year in three straight seasons spanning from 1998 through 2000. He was an All-American as a junior and a senior and was selected in the 25th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Atlanta Braves after his senior year.
Former track standout Michael Guinn, who graduated from BC in 1968, will be inducted into the BC Hall of Fame in addition to Donnie Fulk, the former Eagles softball coach for 23 seasons.
JMU Softball
The JMU softball team, which plays Friday against Liberty in the NCAA tourney in Knoxville, is ranked No. 22 this week in the USA Today national poll. JMU is No. 21 in the ESPN.com poll.
BC Track
Avalos placed first in a time of 48.37, breaking Mark Luiggi's record of that had been around for 36 years. The sophomore from BC is 21st in the nation.
Hooker also finished first with a time of 57.38, breaking Melissa Baker's previous record of 57.66 that was set in 1998. That time is 25th in the nation at Division III.
JMU Hoops
Former Morehead State and Ole Miss forward Gabby Crawford committed to JMU women's basketball, according to her Instagram. She averaged 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds last season.
On the men's side, former Duke TJ Taylor committed to Cal Poly.
History Lesson
On this day in 2013, May 19, former Eastern Mennonite catcher Erik Kratz hit a pinch-homer for the Phillies in the last of the ninth off Reds' closer Aroldis Chapman to tie the game then Phils won, 3-2, as Freddy Galvis also went deep for 3-2 win. Galvis now plays for the Orioles.
Brandon Inge was born on May 19, 1977 in Lynchburg. He played baseball at VCU and in the majors from 2001 to 2013, mostly for Detroit.
Phil Leftwich was also on born in Lynchburg on a May 19 - in 1969. He played at Brookville High and Radford and pitched in the majors for the Angels for parts of three years, from 1993 to 1996.
