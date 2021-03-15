The decision is James Madison’s to make, just like it was last week when coronavirus protocols within the Dukes’ program forced them to postpone their home contest with William & Mary.
No. 1 JMU (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) is slated to return to action this Saturday at home against No. 23 Richmond (2-0, 2-0 CAA), but as of Monday afternoon there was no confirmation about whether or not the rivalry meeting will happen as planned.
“You’ll have to ask James Madison that one,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said during the CAA coaches video conference. “I’m not over there. But we’re planning on playing. We’re prepping today and hopefully, we can play the game. Right now, our COVID tests today came out negative, so we’re moving forward.”
As for the Dukes, JMU scrapped second-year coach Curt Cignetti’s media availability during the same CAA coaches Zoom on Monday morning and then pushed his regular Monday press conference to Tuesday.
CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said the league provides only recommendations for its members to follow as programs ultimately get to decide whether or not it’s safe to play on a particular Saturday.
D’Antonio calls the recommendations “competitive considerations” and the standards to play are comparable to ones the FBS used this past fall. These loose guidelines were developed by the conference and league schools:
- The total number of available and eligible players to start a game is 53.
- The minimum number of athletes at certain positions to start a game are seven offensive linemen, one quarterback and four defensive linemen.
“We also specifically say that teams falling below that benchmark could still elect to play a game,” D’Antonio said. “Otherwise, if a team feels as though they cannot play the game – because they’ve fallen below those benchmarks – upon approval of the conference office, the game would be postponed or declared a no contest if it cannot be moved to a later date.
“It’s not forfeited. It’s not canceled,” D’Antonio said. “But the game is postponed and that decision to postpone the game essentially lies on the institution.”
He said there aren’t any hard-line policies from the CAA, because the conference office doesn’t want to interfere with the best interest of any team during this unique spring campaign.
“Let’s say a team only has 50 guys, not 53 available, but 50,” D’Antonio proposed. “And the coach says, ‘You know what? We’re going to play.’ Then, the conference office isn’t going to stand in the way.”
He said if schools want to a postpone for coronavirus-related reasons, but still meet those “competitive consideration” recommendations to play, programs can request through the league to have the game rescheduled or ruled a no contest.
“In that case, that will be decided between the athletic directors at both institutions and the conference office,” D’Antonio said.
As of Monday, no makeup date for the game between the Dukes and the Tribe has been announced. All programs in the CAA South Division have the final Saturday of the regular season (April 17) off, so the contest could be played then if both JMU and W&M agree to it.
“There has not been a commitment to lock that in,” D’Antonio said. “But the opportunity to make up a game still exists.”
To this point in the campaign, only JMU has experienced COVID-19 issues impacting the CAA schedule. The league completed nine of its 10 originally scheduled games through two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.