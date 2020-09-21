Roughly two months before the start of the college basketball season, programs have little idea when, where or what teams they will play. But amid a hectic, unprecedented process in the age of COVID-19, officials are aiming to produce a schedule as quickly as possible.
Colonial Athletic Association commissioner Joe D’Antonio said the conference is working toward finalizing a slate of league games, but it was hard to pinpoint a date when details would be released.
“In terms of us getting to a point where we are comfortable with how things are going to look, I would say sooner rather than later, but it is difficult for me to give you an exact timeline,” D’Antonio said. “When I tell you sooner rather than later, we feel pretty comfortable we are going to have something in place so that no matter what the plan is going to be institutions will be able to make whatever arrangements they need to make in enough time.”
College basketball competition has been shut down since March, when the arrival of the coronavirus outbreak to the United States led to the cancelation of several conference championships as well as the NCAA Tournament.
Last week, the NCAA Division I Council finalized a plan to return to action with the 2020-21 season set to start on Nov. 25, two weeks later than the original start date. That, along with increased safety precautions, has programs and conferences scrambling to revamp their schedules.
James Madison had released non-conference lineups for both its men’s and women’s teams with a handful of games each scheduled for dates prior to Nov. 25. Last year, the CAA had released its full conference slate by late August.
Among many questions the CAA is addressing is whether it will play its conference schedule in a bubble similar to the NBA, WNBA and NHL. If so, the league would also have to choose one or more locations. D'Antonio previously told the Daily News-Record the CAA was considering on campus sites including JMU and third-party venues.
At JMU, women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan said he hoped to play the majority of the Dukes schedule as originally planned. First-year men’s coach Mark Byington said most teams on the schedule were still in play, but he and his staff had were also looking at alternatives such as hosting a multi-team event.
“The teams that are on our schedule after the Nov. 25th date have all said their intention is to play,” Byington said. “There are a couple that are a little concerned they might have to move a date, but they said they want to play. But this is the frustrating thing, some teams if they were sitting at a poker table are playing about six different hands right now. They won’t commit to anything and are waiting for the best possible opportunity.”
Kevin Warner, JMU’s assistant athletic director for communications, said late last week the school would initially try to keep its scheduled contests and was not yet pursuing non-conference games inside a bubble.
“At this moment, there is some talk and exploration of a bubble idea for conference basketball games, but there are many difficult issues that are making it logistically challenging,” Warner said. “At this moment, there is not talk of bubble ideas for non-conference games. The focus is more on maintaining the post-November 25 schedule that we had. That said, the schedule as a whole is still a work in progress as all teams adjust to this week's NCAA action, so we're not in a position to rule anything out.”
Byington said there are advantages to creating a multi-team event in Harrisonburg. The NCAA limited programs to 25 normal regular season games, but up to 27 with tournaments or multi-team events.
“The tournament that we had with Georgia Tech, Mount St. Mary’s and Longwood, that was before the Nov. 25 date and that seems to have fallen apart,” Byington said. “All you need for an MTE is for other teams to play each other. It doesn’t even have to be on one site, but it has to be an equal number of games for each team.
“So we are talking to some teams that are already on our schedule and saying if we can find another team here we could bring them to our place and both play them. You have a lot of people telling me that sounds great, but they are also looking at other opportunities.”
