October isn’t yet halfway over, and already the expected top contenders in the Colonial Athletic Association don’t have a clear path toward an outright league crown.
Of the last five solo CAA champs, four finished unblemished with an 8-0 mark in conference play and only one – Maine in 2018 – finished 7-1.
James Madison and Delaware, both national semifinalists this past spring, were picked to win the conference and finish second in it, respectively, by CAA coaches heading into the fall. But each took a loss this past weekend.
The Dukes’ stumble against Villanova and the Blue Hens’ loss to Rhode Island, put themselves just one more loss in the league away from possibly falling out of contention. At the same time, they need the Wildcats and the Rams to trip up at least once in order to have a shot at a CAA title – even if it’s a shared one.
“We really don’t talk about that quite honestly in season or at the beginning of the season,” third-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said when asked about whether or not he’ll still discuss goals like a conference championship with his bunch in wake of their surprising setback. “We just talk about doing what we’ve got to do to be the best we can be every single day.”
Not controlling their own fate in the CAA is an unfamiliar and unwanted position for the Dukes. JMU won the league with a perfect record in 2016, 2017 and 2019 en route to the FCS championship game, and went unbeaten in the CAA South Division earlier this year when the league was split into two during the condensed spring campaign.
Villanova and Rhode Island now hold the inside track.
Villanova, a 28-27 winner in Harrisonburg this past Saturday, sent JMU to its first home loss under Cignetti, and Rhode Island with its 22-15 home victory over Delaware improved to 5-0 overall for the first time since 2001.
Rhode Island sits atop the league at 3-0, and Villanova and William & Mary each hold a 2-0 record in conference play. JMU, Delaware, New Hampshire and Elon are all 2-1 in the league.
The Dukes’ trip to Delaware on Oct. 23 was supposed to be a clash to potentially determine a CAA champ. Instead, it’ll likely serve as a knockout game with the loser booted from the tier of conference-title hopefuls.
Coincidentally, on that same day Villanova hosts Rhode Island and that could be the conference’s most important game of the fall.
The Wildcats’ talented offense led by senior quarterback Daniel Smith and senior running back Justin Covington is averaging 36.2 points per game, and it tallied 130 rushing yards this past Saturday – the most ever in a regular-season game against JMU since Cignetti was hired. Combining Villanova’s explosive offense with its unique-to-prepare-for, three-down-front defense and the growing conviction it has following the win at JMU, the Wildcats have every reason to believe it can take the conference.
“I think a game like this can bring the team together,” fifth-year Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said in the aftermath of his team’s upending of the Dukes, “build confidence and all those types of things, but I also want to make sure we don’t get caught in a trap either because you’re going to have a lot of people texting you, calling you, saying how great you are. Flush that and get prepared … for the next one.”
Rhode Island has altered its path because of its ability to win close games. The Rams beat Albany by two points, Stony Brook in overtime and Delaware by a touchdown. In the last two wins over the Blue Hens and the Seawolves, Rhode Island won the turnover battle. This season, they’ve outscored their opponents 44-0 in points off turnovers.
Coach Jim Fleming, now in his eighth season in charge of the Rams, said second-year Tennessee transfer quarterback Kasim Hill helped them secure victories with his legs, too. The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder has 233 rushing yards and four scores on the ground this fall.
“He’s a big dude, and big dudes have a tendency to get momentum,” Fleming said of Hill, “and momentum usually creates force. Then, you fall forward. And you know, he’s been able to have some decent, good, solid runs and there are some big holes being opened up for him, but it’s very helpful. Anytime you have a quarterback that can add to your run game, it makes a world of difference. We might’ve been here before where we might not have had that option. Now we do, and we’re utilizing it quite well.”
As for the one-loss squads in the league – JMU, Delaware, New Hampshire and Elon – there is still reason for optimism. In 2015 and in 2010, the CAA had 6-2 co-champions, so there’s room at the top if those teams can maneuver forward.
Delaware coach Danny Rocco insists his group is more equipped to handle playing without quarterback Nolan Henderson (pelvic) than it was in the past.
“Our defense is better,” Rocco said of the unit yielding only 17.7 points per game against FCS competition. “Our defense is the same guys who were on the field in 2019 and in saying that, that I think changes things pretty dramatically just in terms of probabilities and possible outcomes. I feel good about that moving forward. We have a really good group there, and then the offensive line, I think, is further along and more experienced.”
Blue Hens linebacker Colby Reeder leads the team with 32 total tackles.
Cignetti said he’d like for his offense to run the ball a bit better, but that he still sees plenty good from the Dukes and is encouraged by running back Percy Agyei-Obese, who missed the first three weeks with a hamstring injury, returning to form.
“I think he’s back to himself,” Cignetti said after Agyei-Obese ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns against Villanova. “He got a little rhythm going in the second quarter, went for some fourth downs and he’s a good north-south runner.”
Cignetti said he also hopes having a rivalry bout this Saturday against Richmond helps the Dukes move on from their loss.
“We’re going to find out,” Cignetti said. “I hope so. Richmond means a lot to a lot of people.”
