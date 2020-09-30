The Colonial Athletic Association won’t hold a league championship game after all.
On Wednesday, the CAA announced its plan for a spring football schedule.
The conference will be split into two divisions – North and South – and teams will play a six-game CAA schedule with all league contests coming against divisional members. Since there will be six schools in each division, teams will play against four divisional foes once and do a home-and-home with one divisional opponent, CAA associate commissioner for communications Rob Washburn confirmed to the Daily News-Record. The CAA slate will run from March 6 through April 17, with each team getting one bye week during the seven-week window.
The school with the best overall record will earn the league’s automatic qualifying bid to the FCS postseason, and if division champions have identical records at season’s end, the conference will use tiebreakers to determine which one gets the automatic qualifying bid.
Division alignments and the final conference schedule will be released within the coming weeks, according to the league office.
CAA schools may also play up to two non-conference games.
Earlier this month, the DN-R reported that the CAA would split into divisions, and that the league was mulling the idea of having division winners meet in a conference championship game to determine the automatic qualifier.
