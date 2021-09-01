The matchup will open the Colonial Athletic Association’s new season, but the two sides have waited longer than the summer months to clash.
Stony Brook hosts New Hampshire on Long Island on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. to kick off the 2021 league campaign.
“I honestly think it gave us a little extra incentive during the summer and preseason, knowing your opponent,” Seawolves coach Chuck Priore said Monday, “and knowing you’re going to have to start off with that conference game. You don’t want to lose a game in the conference.
“Also, the interesting part is this was the team we were supposed to play when the [spring] season got shortened.”
Stony Brook was limited to four contests this past spring and New Hampshire only played once. The Wildcats had to call of their spring ahead of the previously-scheduled April 10th date with Stony Brook because of coronavirus problems within their program. The Seawolves didn’t play after that either.
The CAA is rightfully hopeful, though, that the widespread virus issues leading to only four teams finishing the spring campaign, are behind.
“The 2021 football season, in my mind, brings a renewed sense of optimism,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in late July during the conference’s virtual media day.
Sean McDonnell, the longtime UNH coach, said his team is eager to return to the field.
“You get asked this question every year, opening up in-league [versus] non-league,” he said. “Who cares? You’re opening up. It’s your opener and you want to win your opener and you want to play hard. But obviously, when you’re playing a team like Stony Brook on their home turf in an away game, you’ve got to be up to the task.”
There’s one other CAA bout on the docket for 7 p.m. Thursday – Delaware at Maine. The eight other league members start their respective seasons in non-conference action on Saturday.
With the arrival of another season, here’s what you need to know about the CAA heading into the fall.
The Favorites
Two CAA programs, James Madison and Delaware, reached the FCS national semifinals this past spring. The Dukes were a second-half collapse at Sam Houston away from getting to the championship game for the fourth time in five seasons.
JMU is the favorite again in the conference, picked to win the league by its coaches and sports information directors. The Dukes have nine starters back on offense and 10 back on defense.
“You just can’t put a value on positive experience,” third-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said earlier this week, “with guys that have had success in the past going on the field and their confidence level, ability to play well and take it to another level.
“I think all these guys came back for one reason and I’ve been pleased with all of ‘em. They’re very focused. We’ve got a mature team who have played a lot of snaps, so there’s not much they haven’t seen at the college level.”
Delaware was awarded the CAA title this past spring for their unbeaten mark in the North Division. JMU was undefeated in the South Division, but played one less league game than Delaware, so the Blue Hens earned the automatic bid into the postseason then. Delaware returns most of its spring team, too.
And this fall, it’s back to division-less standings in the CAA, and the Dukes and the Blue Hens don’t avoid each other on the schedule.
The Sleeper
This past spring, Rhode Island only played three times. But for the most part, the Rams performed well with wins at Villanova and at Albany. Their lone loss came by a pair of touchdowns to Delaware.
Rams quarterback Kasim Hill, a second-year Tennessee transfer, gives URI a chance on offense. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more during the abbreviated spring.
And with the Rams’ slate, which has them missing JMU as well as Richmond and the Spiders’ formidable defense, could allow URI to find a few more conference victories this fall.
Top Offensive Players
Percy Agyei-Obese, RB, Sr., JMU: He’s already one of the most accomplished in the subdivision, with 2,374 rushing yards to go along with 29 rushing touchdowns in his career. And in his final go-around with the Dukes, Agyei-Obese will be featured in their offense once again.
Nolan Henderson, QB, Sr., UD: Henderson completed 71 percent of his throws this past spring for 1,482 yards and 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions in eight games while steadying the Blue Hens’ attack. UD has built its system around him.
Karl Mofor, RB, Sr., UA: The do-it-all back for Albany is the most reliable player in the Great Danes’ offense. Mofor can carry the ball snap after snap and then catch it out of the backfield when he’s asked to. He enters this fall with 23 career rushing touchdowns and five receiving scores.
Top Defensive Players
Mike Greene, DT, Sr., JMU: Greene thrived at defensive end this past spring – tallying three sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss – when JMU needed him to play the position out of necessity. Now the 6-foot-3, 282-pounder has moved back to his natural position of defensive tackle, which is likely to be a nightmare for opposing interior offensive linemen.
Tristan Wheeler, LB, So., UR: He already has racked up 142 tackles over 16 games in his young career, and Wheeler has set himself up to be a fixture in the middle of Richmond’s defense in the coming seasons, too. This fall, he’ll benefit from playing behind a veteran defensive line.
Evan Horn, S, Sr., UNH: The senior defensive back is one of the savviest players in the CAA and usually finds his way toward the ball. Horn enters his final season at New Hampshire with 170 tackles, seven sacks, 11 interceptions and 27 pass breakups for his career. The Wildcats will count on him again to create turnovers for their defense.
Impact Transfer
Bryce Carter, DE, Sr., JMU (from Towson): Having already appeared in 35 games and notched 24 starts for the Tigers from 2016 through 2019, Carter has experience in the league that should only help the Dukes this fall. He’ll start at defensive end for JMU and he’s expected to bolster the Dukes’ pass rush.
Healthy Again
Davis Cheek, QB, Sr., Elon: After missing all of this past spring with a foot injury, Cheek returns to provide the Phoenix stability behind center. For his career, he’s thrown for 5,624 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Five Can’t Miss CAA Games
Most of these should impact the conference title race, with JMU’s trip to Delaware possibly determining the 2021 CAA Football champion. The Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket is always a rugged rivalry contest between Maine and New Hampshire.
-Richmond at Villanova, Sept. 18
-Delaware at Rhode Island, Oct. 9
-Villanova at James Madison, Oct. 9
-James Madison at Delaware, Oct. 23
-Maine at New Hampshire, Nov. 20
Three Key Non-League Games
A pair of tilts with schools from the other two power FCS leagues highlight the non-conference schedule. Albany gets a crack at perennial national contender North Dakota State of the Missouri Valley Football Conference while James Madison travels to face four-time defending Big Sky Conference champion Weber State. Maine has two FBS games on its schedule again, and the Black Bears have a shot to knock off Northern Illinois, which went 0-6 last fall.
-Albany at North Dakota State, Sept. 4
-James Madison at Weber State, Sept. 18
-Maine at Northern Illinois, Sept. 25
Madia’s CAA Predictions
JMU takes the league crown outright to earn the conference’s automatic bid to the playoffs. Delaware, Richmond and Rhode Island join the Dukes in the FCS postseason.
The order of finish in the CAA standings looks like this: JMU, Delaware, Richmond, Rhode Island, Villanova, Maine, New Hampshire, Stony Brook, Elon, Albany, Towson, William & Mary.
