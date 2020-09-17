Now that the FCS postseason has officially been moved the spring, schools in the subdivision are only waiting on their league schedules.
And according to a James Madison spokesman, the Colonial Athletic Association is currently looking at a late October or an early November release of its 2021 spring football schedule.
Last week, the Daily News-Record reported the conference could be split into two divisions for the spring and the winners of each division could meet in a CAA title game with the champion earning the league’s automatic qualifying berth into the postseason.
The FCS playoffs will run April 18 through May 15 and the field will feature 16 teams (10 automatic qualifiers and six at-large selections) compared to the usual 24-team field that features 10 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large choices.
UVa-Va Tech Rescheduled
The rivalry contest between Virginia and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg has been rescheduled for Dec. 12, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Thursday.
The Cavaliers and Hokies were originally slated to meet this Saturday, but the game had to be postponed due to an uptick in coronavirus cases within the Virginia Tech program.
Neither Virginia nor Virginia Tech have played yet this season, though some ACC teams will play for the second time this coming weekend.
Virginia is due to open its season at home in Charlottesville against Duke on Sept. 26 while Virginia Tech will kick off its campaign its campaign the same day at Lane Stadium against N.C. State.
