Get ready to see plenty of the same Colonial Athletic Association foes.
On Tuesday, the conference released its spring football schedule and it matches James Madison in home-and-home conference contests with Elon, Richmond and William & Mary as a result of the league splitting into two divisions based on geography.
The CAA’s south division features the Dukes, Phoenix, Spiders and Tribe while the north has the seven other league members competing this spring – Albany, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova. Those in the north division will play one game against every opponent inside that division in order for all CAA programs to play a six-game conference schedule.
CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said after Towson opted out of the spring season last week, the conference still maintained a desire to breakup into divisions to play the six-game conference slate in a seven-week window even though there were an odd number of teams to work with.
That’s why the league was separated into a four-team division and a seven-team division.
“We wanted to maintain some type of level of fairness within the division structure and who your champion is going to be,” he said. “We didn’t want to have crossover games between divisions because it defeats the purpose of having divisions and wanting to maintain the health and safety around the travel issue.
“It’s fair within the divisions,” D’Antonio said. “And I’d hasten to tell you that nothing is going to be 100 percent perfect during this COVID time. This is not perfect, but we really feel as though that through this unique divisional format, we were able to provide a fair and competitive conference schedule.”
JMU’s CAA opener will be played on March 6 at Elon. The Dukes will also wrap up their regular-season slate at home against the Phoenix on April 10.
Games against William & Mary are set for March 13 in Harrisonburg and March 27 in Williamsburg. JMU and Richmond will meet on March 20 at Bridgeforth Stadium and on April 3 at Robins Stadium.
The Dukes are also slated to play two non-conference contests at home as the Daily News-Record previously reported, beginning their season against Morehead State on Feb. 20 and playing in Week 2 against Robert Morris on Feb. 27.
JMU’s schedule is as followed:
Feb. 20 - vs. Morehead State
Feb. 27 - vs. Robert Morris
March 6 - at Elon
March 13 - vs. William & Mary
March 20 - vs. Richmond
March 27 - at William & Mary
April 3 - at Richmond
April 10 - vs. Elon
