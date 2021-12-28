A day after announcing the postponement of four games involving the Drexel men’s and women’s basketball program, including a Jan. 2 game against the James Madison women, the Colonial Athletic Association announced revised COVID-19 policies on Tuesday.
Any team with seven available players and one coach must compete, as scheduled, according to the press release sent out by the conference office on Tuesday afternoon. Games that can’t be played as scheduled will first be labeled a postponement and if it can’t be rescheduled, the team that caused the postponement will forfeit.
“Institutions will work with each other and the conference office to reschedule the contest,” the release read. “If a game is unable to be rescheduled, it would be counted as a forfeit for the purpose of the conference standings.”
Further, if a game can’t be played because both teams are unavailable, it will be listed as a tie in the conference standings.
The CAA, like several other Division I conferences, had first declared that any game that could not be played due to COVID-19 outbreaks would be declared a forfeit by the unavailable team. But as the Omicron variant has led to an uptick in positive cases, many conferences have adjusted course.
The ACC was among several leagues to announce last week it had revoked its forfeit policy and there would be an attempt to reschedule any games called off because of COVID-19. Any ACC game that can’t be rescheduled is ruled a no-contest.
The CAA, after multiple meetings of the conference athletic directors according to a league spokesperson, decided to keep forfeits in the equation, but as something closer to a last resort. The Atlantic 10 also announced a new policy on Tuesday, which is similar to the CAA’s, but declares a forfeit only if a team chooses not to play a rescheduled game despite having at least seven players available.
Forfeits will count in the CAA standings and for conference tournament seeding purposes, but won’t be reflected on the team information sheets given to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
JMU was banned from the CAA Tournament after the school announced it planned to join the Sun Belt Conference next year. Multiple sources have told the Daily News-Record it is possible that could factor into the Dukes decisions on rescheduling games going forward.
The JMU men’s team is 9-2 and off to the program’s best start in 35 years, including the program’s first-ever victory against Virginia. But the Dukes have not played since Dec. 11 and their scheduled game against Towson on Friday is potentially in doubt after the team experienced positive cases upon its return from Christmas break.
The Dukes were supposed to play at Penn on Saturday, but it marked the second-straight cancellation, leaving JMU with the possibility of adding two games to the schedule later this season.
JMU men’s coach Mark Byington told the Daily News-Record he hoped to eventually schedule additional games against high-major conference programs or highly-rated mid-majors if it appears the Dukes have potential for an NCAA Tournament bid.
The James Madison women were also scheduled to return to action on Friday at Delaware, but later on Tuesday afternoon it was announced that game was postponed.
The Dukes will now take on the Blue Hens on Jan. 18 at Delaware. JMU’s Jan. 2 game at Drexel was also rescheduled for Feb. 16.
