He was hoping by this point to have a more accurate feel for exactly how his program is progressing in its climb from a non-scholarship team to one in its fourth year offering scholarships.
Campbell joined the Big South Conference in 2018 after a decade in the Pioneer Football League – a non-scholarship conference – upon restarting its football program. And ninth-year Camels coach Mike Minter, a former longtime defensive back for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, has aspirations of leading his group to the FCS postseason one day.
This Saturday, the Camels visit No. 3 James Madison in a matchup Minter said is an excellent opportunity for his bunch. Campbell and JMU have never met previously.
“What I’ve told my guys is that this is what it looks like, this is what it’ll feel like to play a championship-level team,” Minter said on Tuesday during a video press conference. “Here it is, so, now let’s prepare that way. So, we get a chance to understand what it takes to be a type of team like this. And I told ‘em, ‘We’ve seen Monmouth and Kennesaw State, but these guys are on a different level than them and so, you’ll get a chance to see that.’”
The Camels haven’t made the playoffs yet, but they went 6-5 in three straight campaigns from 2017 through 2019 before playing an all-FBS abbreviated schedule last fall due to the pandemic. Campbell went 0-4 a year ago with a one-point loss at Georgia Southern and other losses at Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Wake Forest.
But with good reason, Minter said he thought a return to FCS competition this year would’ve given him indication of whether or not he had a playoff-caliber club and Big South contender to coach.
“If we don’t lose [quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams], we’re having a whole different conversation about this week’s game,” Minter said. “You know what I mean? That’s how special he is and that’s what he brings to the table for us, and so I think that’s the biggest thing, because I don’t know [where we’re at]. I think I would’ve found out this year if I had all my bullets for the whole season.”
Williams, a 6-foot junior from Atlanta, was the Big South Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 and earned freshman All-American honors that fall from HeroSports. In his career, he’s thrown for 3,150 yards and 25 touchdowns to go along with 957 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground.
But Williams hasn’t played since Campbell’s win over North Alabama in early October because of injury, and is likely to redshirt this year, according to Minter, since the quarterback only appeared in three games. The Camels have dropped three straight contests to Monmouth, Kennesaw State and most recently Charleston Southern to fall to 3-5 overall.
Williams also helped Campbell battle Colonial Athletic Association member Elon tightly in a 24-23 loss in Week 2 when he threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Caleb Snead with 1:11 left. Campbell went for a go-ahead 2-point conversion to try for the win, but failed.
“We would’ve found out really, really quick,” Minter said about how close he has his team to being a possible playoff squad. “When we come back after being down to Elon, we get beat, but … the jump has been made. Elon has been a playoff team and you know what a playoff team looks like.”
He said he wanted to put JMU on his schedule for this season in order to learn how Campbell compares to the upper echelon of the FCS.
Minter has bolstered his roster with 14 transfers from the FBS and that includes players from schools like Penn State, Wake Forest, Minnesota, Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion.
“It came together when we became a scholarship program,” Minter said of adding the game with the Dukes. “I said let’s put them down the road so I can see how close. To me, it’s all about let me see what a championship program looks like and let me play them. That’s really what it was all about. … That’s how I looked at it down the road and building it from a non-scholarship to a scholarship program, and then, how do you build a program when you go to scholarships? You want to see the steps.
“The first is, can you beat FCS teams? The first couple years you can see us playing those types of football teams and then here now, you can see us play a championship-caliber team and then playoff-caliber teams in non-conference games. That’s what we want to find out, and what better team to do that with than JMU.”
Minter and JMU coach Curt Cignetti said the two spoke during the fall of 2020 about possibly playing a game when the Dukes were deciding whether or not to play a schedule at that time. Of course, JMU moved its season to the spring and didn’t play, but Cignetti said Minter was willing to make a trip to Bridgeforth Stadium.
“The thing you’ve got to understand with Campbell,” Cignetti said, “as a football team is when they go out for pregame warm-ups, they’re going to look as good as any team that’s come in here and played. They’re big. Lot of transfers. … And they’re going to come up here all fired up to play.”
Said Minter: “I’m giving my team the opportunity to understand that if you want to go to Frisco at any moment in your life, this is what it’s going to look like. It’s not going to be any less than this, so take that with you and learn from it and then prepare and train based off of that information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.