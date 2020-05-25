His one-day performance last June didn’t guarantee Jasaiah Gathings anything, but it did serve as a way to introduce himself to James Madison’s coaching staff.
“I never talked to any of their coaches before the camp,” Gathings said. “But I went to the camp and had a pretty decent camp.”
The Dukes have pursued him since, and on Sunday the Statesville High School (Statesville, N.C.) wide receiver announced his commitment to JMU via Twitter.
“So that was my first time going to JMU,” Gathings said. “And I had really never heard about JMU ever in my life. I was new with JMU, but I went to camp and I was shocked with their facilities and it felt like a place I’d want to continue looking to go to college at.
“Then I went back up for a game this past season and that’s when I knew. It felt like it was home, really.”
Gathings had other offers from a mix of FBS and FCS programs – Akron, Bowling Green, Campbell, Kent State and North Carolina Central – in addition to the one from the Dukes. But he said JMU wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan and linebackers coach Bryant Haines made it easy to feel comfortable, beginning with the initial encounter last summer.
The wide receiver said that day he got to work with and learn from Shanahan, who also serves as the Dukes’ recruiting coordinator and formerly played the same position in college at Pittsburgh.
“They’re two cool dudes,” Gathings said about Shanahan and Haines. “They know the player side of the recruiting process and were never overdoing the process. They recruited to a certain point, which I liked.”
Gathings said over the last 11 months of getting to know each other, Shanahan was able to explain all of the unique route concepts the Dukes use.
As a junior for Statesville, Gathings hauled in 62 catches for 1,054 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was an All-North Piedmont Conference selection.
“We went through all the routes their receivers run and how they get their receivers the ball,” Gathings said. “And that stuck out to me during the recruiting process. Those were routes I saw and I’m familiar with, but I haven’t done them yet. They take it to another level, which I’m ready to do when I get to JMU.”
He said he doesn’t have a preference about playing outside or inside receiver, and believes he can do both depending on whatever the Dukes need him to do.
“I work hard off the field,” Gathings said, “so when it comes time for the game to come, I’ll be ready and I’ll be prepared. But I can go get the ball. I’m good at high-pointing the ball and getting yards after the catch. That’s one thing I feel like I’m good at, but I want to keep improving on that. I got strong hands and I feel like I’ve got an all-around game even though I’ve got a lot to improve on.”
Statesville finished 12-1 last season, completing a perfect regular season before falling in the second round of the North Carolina 3A state playoffs. Above all else, Gathings said it was important for him to play for a successful program in college.
“Every year JMU plays, they’re competing for a championship,” Gathings said, “and that’s what I’m most excited about. I know I like winning and if I go there, I know we’ll be put in the best position to win.”
