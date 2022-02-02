Standing in front of the altar at Mount Ida Farm in Scottsville in late July, Michael Cook waited for his bride.
To the left of Cook, a former punter for the Bridgewater College football team, was his father, Mike.
Beyond that were several of Michael Cook’s former Eagles teammates — a receiver, a pair of linebackers and a fullback — sprinkled in with some of his high school and childhood buddies.
The bride coming down the aisle? That was a former BC softball standout in Amber Hoffman.
So on Tuesday, as Michael and Amber Cook — both graduates of Bridgewater — sat in their home in Fishersville and learned that the very campus where they built a majority of their lifelong, special relationships with their friends was being put on lockdown as officers arrested and charged 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell with the killing of Bridgewater police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson, both said that the moment hit incredibly too close to home.
“What happened is unconscionable,” said Michael Cook, who graduated in 2014. “It was a punch to the gut and made me sick to my stomach. It was a home feeling for me and all of my teammates.”
As current BC coaches and athletes continue to grieve, former student-athletes at Bridgewater said their time there goes beyond the athletic achievements.
The Eagles have had success nationally in football, had some powerhouse programs in track and field and other sports and are a consistent and steady program in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference each year.
But as Tuesday’s tragedy took place, the reactions from former BC athletes proved it’s more than that.
“A little piece of my heart will always be at Bridgewater College,” said Broadway football coach Danny Grogg, who is a former all-ODAC lineman for the Eagles from 2009-2013. “I had the time and experience of my life at that school and made some of the best memories and friends there.”
Grogg, a 2009 Harrisonburg High graduate, followed the same route that many local athletes do after their prep careers by sticking close to home and playing for the Eagles in various sports.
One of the biggest reasons for that tendency, former athletes said, is the warm feeling on campus.
“My time at Bridgewater College will always have a special place in my heart,” said Brad Dewitt, a Waynesboro graduate who played tennis for the Eagles from 2007-2011 and is now the head coach of Stuarts Draft boys basketball and boys tennis. “I always loved the family atmosphere at Bridgewater. It’s just devastating to think something so tragic could happen so close to home.”
At Bridgewater, a professor is more than just a talking head providing a lecture each morning.
Instead, former athletes said they felt invested in by BC staff from the moment they stepped foot on campus. They weren’t just there to play sports. Instead, staff wanted to make them better people overall.
“Without a doubt, the personal interest the entire BC community — professors, administrators, coaches alike — took in me is what made my experience special,” said Spotswood boys basketball coach Chad Edwards, a 1994 BC graduate. “Everyone knew who I was, cared about me being successful and truly invested in making my time at Bridgewater College an enriching experience.”
When Fonda Morris, the current principal at Clymore Elementary and a Bridgewater women’s basketball standout from 1986-1990, thinks about the school, she said she remembers the people.
“With the smaller campus, you saw everyone every day like a big family,” Morris said. “Professors, the president, coaches, office and cafeteria staff, security guards, maintenance crews — they all knew the students and vice versa. These individuals didn’t just hold a title. They were real people.”
That’s what made Tuesday’s tragedy even harder to fathom for anyone associated with Bridgewater.
Painter and Jefferson weren’t just there for the students and faculty to stay safe on campus. They were there daily, building relationships within the community and creating an undeniable trust.
“It shocked the whole Bridgewater community,” said Jordan Burkholder, a former Turner Ashby girls basketball standout who later played for the Eagles from 2007-2011. “For this to happen to a place so close to my heart is deeply saddening. The two men who sacrificed their lives to protect and save those around them will never be forgotten. They’re the true definition of what a hero is.”
Former BC offensive lineman Corey Campbell, who played from 2012-2016, holds a close bond with the community but also with Painter himself. He considered the officer to be “like an uncle to me.”
“He was a role model to me and my friends growing up,” Campbell said. “He was a hero that dedicated his life to protecting other people. He was one of the best men I’ve ever met in my life. I’m going to miss the hell out of him.”
Holly Desper, a former Buffalo Gap standout, was a women’s basketball teammate of Burkholder’s briefly during her time at Bridgewater. Desper played for the Eagles from 2010-2014.
Desper said when she reflects back on her time at BC, she is appreciative of the bonds she built with her teammates but, most importantly, the way they interacted with the surrounding community.
“I received many personalized letters with news clipping from our games,” Desper said. “The connection between the college and the community is unlike any other. I’m so thankful to not only have memories, but moments like those to cherish for a lifetime. It’s more than a college.”
That relationship with the community was evident, too, on Tuesday and throughout Wednesday.
From makeshift memorials to church services in parts of town, Bridgewater hurt collectively.
“For me, Bridgewater changed my life,” said Spotswood girls basketball coach Chris Dodson, who attended BC from 1986-1991. “They taught me how to truly be a better student-athlete.”
Trailblazers football coach Dale Shifflett added: “It holds a special place in my heart because of all the relationships that were made while I was there. The college was a tight-knit community where everyone knew each other. The faculty, staff and other students were always willing to help each other. I not only gained a great education, but made lifelong friends in my four years.”
Ricky Capuano, who is from Fort Defiance and played at Bridgewater from 2012-2016, has been around the campus since he was a kid. Whether it was attending former baseball coach and current athletic director Curt Kendall’s camps as a kid or taking swimming lessons inside Nininger Hall, Capuano said, in some ways, he knew he was destined to become an Eagle from a young age.
Once he became a student-athlete at BC, he said he truly “fell in love.” From the small student body to gaining friends through soccer and academics, he said it became his home. Coincidentally, he ultimately met his wife, Cassidy, while there and said it’s the best thing to ever happen to him.
“To see this community now devastated by the tragic events of yesterday is truly heartbreaking,” Capuano said. “Members of the Bridgewater family that I am happy and proud to be a part of had their lives so cruelly cut short. This is the type of event that can truly shake a community to its core.”
AJ Dobzeniecki is a graduate of R.E. Lee and the current wrestling coach at Buffalo Gap. Like many of his peers, seeing the tragedy take place on the small, quiet campus in Bridgewater was a shock.
“To me, it’s one of my favorite places on earth,” Dobzeniecki said. “Yesterday was crazy for us all because I think we just all thought, ‘How could it happen at our school?’”
Amber Cook said as she got word of the events on Tuesday, she began texting friends and family working on campus to make sure they were OK. Cook previously worked at BC herself.
As she continued to get updates from various news sources throughout the day, it became more surreal.
“We are all a family at Bridgewater, past and present, and we will do what families do in times of sadness and mourning,” Amber Cook said. “We will come together and stand strong and honor [Jefferson] and [Painter] for giving their lives to protect every person on campus. I hope time can heal our hurting hearts.”
Kaitlyn Gilkeson is a former Turner Ashby softball standout and was a teammate of Amber Cook’s at Bridgewater.
She admitted on Wednesday that she was still having trouble processing everything that happened.
“It is one of those things that you think would never happen in your hometown nor the college that you attended,” Gilkeson said. “Bridgewater is such a special place that I will always hold near and dear to my heart. I chose this college because it was small and it would have that close-knit family feeling. I will never forget the people that touched my life while I was a student there and I will cherish the memories that I made forever.”
Brandon Mays is Broadway football’s defensive coordinator and a former standout for Bridgewater.
He was with the Eagles shortly after they reached the Division III national championship game and at the height of the program’s success. He said the culture at Bridgewater made it a special place.
While there, his oldest children were born and he’s stayed close to the community ever since.
“Bridgewater and the surrounding area always felt safe, like home,” Mays said.
Andrew Palmer and Cassidy Burns were two of the groomsmen standing by Michael Cook’s side on his wedding day. Among the others was Tyler Hoffman, who is also the brother of Amber and now an assistant basketball coach at Fort Defiance and the general manager of the Valley Baseball League’s Waynesboro Generals.
Palmer, a Spotswood graduate, played linebacker for Bridgewater. Burns was a standout receiver.
“Bridgewater is such a special place to me,” Palmer said. “It is not only a place where I was able to further my education and further my sports career, but it’s also where I met my wife and met lifelong friends. It was really special being part of a community so involved with its college.”
When Palmer, Cook, Burns and others came into the BC football program, there was an unrealistically large number players hoping to play from that class alone. That number quickly went down, but Burns said his relationships with every single member of that class in the first year never weakened.
“I have this internal bond with all of those guys that came in that class with me, a loyalty that I haven’t experienced in any other atmosphere,” said Burns, who is now a real estate agent in Washington, D.C. “That’s the type of community that Bridgewater created for students, its athletes and for its staff. To this day, if any of those guys called me, I’d answer the phone, take the time to talk to them. In a sense we all have the BC Eagle blood. That’s what it is, to me, to be a Bridgewater Eagle.”
Hoffman, who still has a close relationship with Eagles baseball coach Ben Spotts and regularly makes visits to the campus for games and events, said the news on Tuesday “ruined his day.”
“Bridgewater College is a family,” Hoffman said. “The athletes, coaches, students and faculty are so supportive and invested in the Bridgewater community. I would never expect something like this to happen at BC because I know the people that are there are so invested and dedicated to the experience and community. My time at Bridgewater was four of the best years of my life. The relationships and experiences are what make it such a special place. I know BC will come together.”
Michael Cook and his college teammates had already made plans to return in the fall for homecoming weekend at Bridgewater and to support the current BC football team on the field.
He recalled the feeling of the last time he played at Jopson Field in 2014. Similar emotions returned Tuesday.
“I had tears when I stepped off that field and I had tears again when I heard the news,” Cook said.
As the Cooks listened in on various coverage of the tragedy on their home campus throughout the day on Tuesday, the words of Bridgewater College President David Bushman especially hit home.
“We take care of each other and that is our greatest strength,” Bushman said in a statement.
For Cook and the rest of the large pool of Bridgewater College alumni in the world, their relationships formed at the school go beyond any sport played or any locker room chatter.
For them, wearing the maroon and gold and representing the school was a source of pride.
Taking care of each other is what folks at Bridgewater have done for decades.
And now, more than ever, they’re needing it collectively.
“We will take care of each other by being together,” Michael Cook said. “It’s not easy and it won’t be for some time, but it’s still a great day to be an Eagle. Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.”
