The first time James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti saw nose guard James Carpenter, he attended a camp at Elon as an offensive lineman.
Cignetti had recorded all the drills from the camp and when he watched it back, he replayed Carpenter’s tape about a dozen times. Cignetti noticed that Carpenter was a little short to play guard, but something on the film stuck out to him — he thought the lineman had a shot.
Then Cignetti took the head coaching job at JMU and secured Carpenter as a walk-on during his first recruiting class with the Dukes.
Fast forward four years later and Carpenter is the anchor of the Dukes’ stout run defense, playing nose guard for the second straight season.
But entering JMU’s fall camp, Carpenter had returned to defensive tackle, which didn’t last for long. The Dukes soon lost a pair of nose guards that walked away from football during JMU’s practices, forcing Carpenter back to nose, but he wasn’t afraid to slide back there.
“You obviously hate to see guys go, but you got to do what you got to do, next man up,” Carpenter said. “Other guys leaving, I had to step into that role and I’m happy to take it on.”
Through the first two games of the season, Carpenter has played a team-high 96 snaps on defense, all at nose guard on what is a thin defensive interior depth wise.
Middle Tennessee kept him contained in the season opener, not recording a tackle, but when Norfolk State arrived in Harrisonburg on Saturday, Carpenter’s impact was felt rather quickly.
The Roanoke native logged a career-best day with eight tackles, including 2.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry during the Dukes’ 63-7 win over the Spartans. He also made a team-high seven stops, which according to Pro Football Focus is a tackle that results in a “failure” for the offense.
“It was fun obviously,” Carpenter said after his Norfolk State performance. “Just trusting the technique, trusting the game plan that we came in with. It was definitely a fun day and I’m glad it happened.”
Carpenter’s breakout game wasn’t a surprise to Cignetti, who spoke highly of his nose guard earlier in the season.
After the dominant game against Norfolk State, Cignetti took to Twitter and said that Carpenter’s career day set a “higher standard.”
“He’s just a tenacious, quick, feisty, crafty player at nose guard,” Cignetti said postgame. “He’s just a really good football player. Really good.”
Carpenter has led the way on the defensive front for the Dukes, but he’s playing next to Marshall transfer defensive tackle Jamare Edwards, who has added another dimension to the JMU line.
Edwards has recorded six tackles through his first two games in a JMU uniform, including 1.5 tackles for a loss.
“We knew coming in [that] Jamare was a player,” Carpenter said. “He’s still learning the defense, but he’s been doing a really good job for us. He’s going to be big for us this year, hopefully he can keep it up. He’s a good player.”
With Carpenter and Edwards securing the interior of the defensive front, JMU’s run defense has allowed just 21 rushing yards through the first two games, the fewest allowed by any FBS team.
Carpenter said the defense wants to hold each team to three yards or fewer per carry this season and the Dukes have well surpassed that. As a team, JMU has allowed only 0.4 yards per carry through the first two games.
“Ever since I’ve been here, we pride ourselves on stopping the run,” Carpenter said. “It’s one of the main goals for us as a defense, so we’ve done a pretty good job so far.”
A Phil Steele FCS All-American at nose guard last fall, Carpenter logged just 2.5 tackles for a loss in the entire season. He matched that total in his breakout game against the Spartans as he led the Dukes’ run defense.
Now Carpenter has come a long way since the day he set foot on the football field at Elon, working with the offensive linemen.
Carpenter said he didn’t know how much Cignetti looked into him based on his film from his first camp in front of the coach, but he found it ironic how it all started with him as a guard.
“It’s funny. I went to that camp as an offensive lineman,” Carpenter said. “It’s funny how things work out.”
