James Madison senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 18, 2020, the all-star game announced via Twitter late Tuesday night.
The contest will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Carter racked up 53 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 10 quarterback hurries during the regular season for the Dukes. Last week, he was named Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year by the conference and was tabbed as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award by STATS FCS.
Carter’s appearance will mark the second straight year JMU is represented in an all-star event. Last January, former Dukes cornerback Jimmy Moreland participated in the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl prior to being selected by the Washington Redskins in April’s NFL Draft.
Two JMU products have played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before. Former offensive lineman Josh Wells and former linebacker Stephon Robertson both played in the 2013 edition of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.