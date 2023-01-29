BRIDGEWATER — It's a common theme this season that Bridgewater College men's basketball games are decided in the final minutes. Saturday's game against Virginia Wesleyan was the latest example.
The Eagles went down by one with 11 seconds to go after Omari Deveaux's layup.
On the next possession, Shod Smith ran up the court and kicked the ball out to Liam Caswell on the right corner, who drilled a 3-pointer with three seconds on the clock to give the Eagles a 54-52 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball win over the Marlins at Nininger Hall.
"We do practice transition pitch aheads all the time, so that was pretty routine for us," BC head coach Steve Enright said. "A fifth-year senior makes a game-winner and we're proud of him. He'll remember that his whole life."
Enright gave his team's defensive effort much credit, as he said it wasn't their best offensive game. Bridgewater's 54 points on Saturday was its lowest winning score of the season.
"We guarded to a point where it kept us in it," Enright said. “[We] guarded the 3-point line really well, 4-for-22 from three for [Virginia Wesleyan]. It was really exciting to see us sit down and guard after a little bit of a let down in that department on Wednesday. It's a good bounce back for us defensively."
Caswell was happy to drain the game-winner and credited Smith for giving him an open look. He said the team relies on one another to find the open shot.
"We talk about it all the time, we trust each other," Caswell said. "Shod's a great playmaker, I think he's the best playmaker in the league. He saw that I was open [and] I knew I was going to get the ball. I'm glad that I got [the shot] off."
Caswell was proud of his team's effort and knew they could pull through as the game came down to the wire.
"We've stuck through some really close ones and we saw it was going to be a close one at the end," Caswell said. "We knew [that's] where we wanted to be, we know we can finish these games. We've been holding down [the] homecourt pretty well [and] this was a big one for us."
After going down 8-0 to start the game. The Eagles battled back to lead for the bulk of the first half, leading by as many as six. Andy Pack scored six points in the half, while Aaron Oates grabbed six boards.
Pack led the Eagles with 12 points, while Oates tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.
Pack said there was never a doubt that they could get it done. He said staying calm is something they've been able to take from the other nail-biting games this season.
"I think every game we've won has been really close," Pack said. "We just stay calm, don't get sped up and we make the right play down the stretch, and obviously tonight, we made a big [shot]."
The Eagles (10-9, 5-5 ODAC) travel to Eastern Mennonite for a crosstown showdown on Wednesday. As the ODAC tournament nears, Pack feels they're getting close to where they need to be.
"We're still young, me and Liam are the only seniors, but we're getting there," Pack said. "We're really close and I think we keep building and keep getting experience together, we can do something special at the end of the season."
Enright never gives up on his team and said winning tight games is a matter of picking the right five guys to be on the floor.
"I think we did that tonight," Enright said. "It's going to vary game by game and they just have to keep punching. They did that and we were able to get it done."
Virginia Wesleyan 22 30 — 52
Bridgewater College 25 29 — 54
VIRGINIA WESLEYAN (52) — Deveaux 7 4-6 21, Seargeant 1 2-2 4, Wallace 1 0-0 3, Lee 0 0-0 0, Wilson 6 3-4 15, Crump 2 0-0 4, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Rowland 0 0-0 0, Moorer 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 10-14 52.
BRIDGEWATER (54) — Ward 1 2-4 4, Ballou 1 2-2 5, Smith 0 1-2 1, Hawes 3 1-5 7, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Oates 4 0-0 10, Topper 2 0-1 4, Pack 4 1-2 12, Caswell 2 0-1 5, Dunlap 2 0-0 4, Hawk 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-17 54.
3-Point Goals – Virginia Wesleyan 4 (Deveaux 3, Wallace), Bridgewater 7 (Ballou, Oates 2, Pack 3, Caswell).
