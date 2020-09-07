CHARLOTTESVILLE — He had always readied himself for Virginia’s showcase of a season opener.
There’d be a marquee foe on the other side and a national audience tuned in.
“I was like, ‘Oh shoot, I’m going to have Georgia,’” Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong said, referring to the originally slated Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Virginia and Georgia that would’ve been played on Labor Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
That contest, though, like so many others around the country, was scrapped when the myriad of changes to college football schedules began to occur earlier this summer in response to coronavirus concerns.
So Armstrong, who earned the Cavaliers’ No. 1 quarterback job during training camp last month, will make his starting debut against a different opponent – albeit still a prominent one for U.Va. Those scheduling alterations have set the stage for Virginia to kick off its campaign against rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Sept. 19.
“When [Georgia] canceled and it became Virginia Tech I was like, ‘Well, still another big game,’” Armstrong said. “So I was kind of preparing in my head the whole time it was going to be a big game for us and a huge step for the program, being that first game I would start. It really hasn’t changed much. I think it’s a little bigger now because it is an in-state rivalry and the first game can set the tone for the whole season.”
Armstrong, a redshirt sophomore, takes the reins of the offense on the heels of the departure of former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, an All-Atlantic Coast Conference second-team pick last year who is now with the Los Angeles Rams.
In 2019, Perkins led Virginia to nine wins, an ACC title game appearance and an Orange Bowl berth.
“I don’t think it’ll be drastically different in any way,” Virginia quarterbacks coach Jason Beck said about the team’s offense. “Brennan is a capable runner and a good runner. He obviously doesn’t have the top-end speed or is the dynamic athlete Bryce was, but with what we did last year I think we’ll be more similar than different.”
Beck said Armstrong is the first left-handed quarterback he’s coached in his career and that the only other noticeable contrast between 6-foot-2 southpaw and Perkins is the demeanor they each carry.
“Brennan is more intense on the field.” Beck said, “I kind of describe him as a fighter.”
It’s one of the reasons Armstrong held off Mississippi State graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson for the Cavaliers’ role as starting signal-caller, according to Beck.
Virginia added Thompson to its roster in May, bolstering its quarterback depth.
“The coaches were really transparent with me when they said, ‘Hey, we’re going to need to bring another guy in,’” Armstrong recalled. “I said, ‘That’s totally fine. That helps me, helps the team and I’m here to do whatever helps our team.’ I was going to work no matter what, with whoever came in.”
During his first two seasons in Charlottesville, Armstrong appeared in 11 games as the backup to Perkins. Previously, Thompson had seen significant action with Mississippi State, playing in 20 games and accounting for a 2-0 mark as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. Thompson led Mississippi State to a 2017 Taxslayer Bowl victory over Louisville, which was led by former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. To beat Louisville, Thompson rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns. It was one of his three 100-yard rushing performances as a member of the Mississippi State football program.
But Thompson didn’t have the experience in Virginia’s offensive system that Armstrong did and displayed throughout the weeks of August practice.
“I felt confident coming in [to the competition],” Armstrong said. “And that’s just the one thing I try to have every day is confidence. With KT coming in and having to learn a new offense, that’s always tough. … I was lucky enough to have two years under my belt, came in with a lot of confidence and knowing the offense and being able to the first day come out and run it right away.”
In seven appearances last season, Armstrong completed 75 percent (15-of-20) of his throws for 196 yards and a score. He saw his most extensive action in non-conference games with William & Mary and Liberty, but the year before he delivered when he was needed in ACC bouts against Louisville and Georgia Tech.
Armstrong ignited a scoring drive that resulted in a field goal against Louisville by ripping off a 34-yard run. And against Georgia Tech in 2018, he threw a 56-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Both of those appearances came when Perkins was sidelined briefly for medical evaluation.
“The big head start of being here for two years gave [Armstrong] a big leg up and kept him ahead in the competition throughout it,” Beck said.
Fifth-year Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said: “The numbers mattered to me, so completion percentage, how the offense is moving the ball, touchdowns scored – all of the things that are relevant to helping our team win. … We chart everything and I was really impressed with [Armstrong’s] numbers and the results, and that led to a body of work that was over time a cumulative effect that made it clear to me he was the best player for us at that spot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.