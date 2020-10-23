CHARLOTTESVILLE – This isn’t anything new for Virginia’s upperclassmen.
Before last year’s Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division championship, an appearance in the league title game and berth to the Orange Bowl, there were seasons without those accomplishments.
UVa endured a 2-10 mark in coach Bronco Mendenhall’s first year at the school in 2016, and fourth- and third- place finishes in the Coastal after that.
So no, the subpar start to this campaign and three-game losing streak hasn’t fazed the Cavaliers.
“It’s not all measured by wins and losses,” UVa senior linebacker Charles Snowden said. “And I think that growth is not linear and so you’re not going to grow on a perfect, 45-degree angle. There’s going to be peaks, valleys and plateaus, but that doesn’t mean growth isn’t happening. So I think it’s easy to look at the record and say ‘1-3, that’s not trending in the right direction,’ but I’d say internally within the program that the attitude of the guys and with the culture, that growth is still occurring.”
Snowden and the Cavaliers (1-3, 1-3 ACC) will try to change the trajectory of their season today when they meet No. 11 Miami (4-1, 3-1 ACC) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. for an 8 p.m. kickoff.
“They’ve been through an amazing journey here already,” Mendenhall said, “and these guys that have been here the longest, it hasn’t been easy. There hasn’t been anything that’s been easy. We have had continued success and we’ve had continued growth. The bottom line is they know that’s possible. They know what’s likely. They’re just trying to expedite with this team how fast that happens.”
During their skid of setbacks to Clemson, N.C. State and Wake Forest, the Cavaliers have dealt with injuries, too.
Cavaliers starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong has been in concussion protocol since taking a hit against N.C. State on Oct. 10. UVa has been without senior safety Joey Blount, a 2019 All-ACC choice, at times also.
Slow starts have hurt UVa as well, being outscored 48-3 in the first quarter this season. Last week, Wake Forest jumped out to a 14-0 lead against the Cavaliers.
“[Mistakes are] coming in different areas,” Mendenhall said. “There’s kind of a core area of ball security, but that’s coming from different players, right? … So it’s pretty scattered, and it’s a little bit more individual than collective, other than some new faces, new positions and new experiences, all at the same time in pretty contested games and moments, right? My job is to get us to where our execution holds at a higher level, collectively, and so, again, there’s a couple areas that are showing up and that’s what we’re racing to get addressed as fast as possible.”
Virginia wide receiver Tavares Kelly, a Miami native, said: “At the end of the day, it comes down to every man doing their job.”
As for the Hurricanes, they’ve played in mostly primetime games on network television and succeeded aside from a loss two Saturdays ago at Clemson. Last week, Miami won against Pittsburgh in the noon window in a matchup second-year coach Manny Diaz said would’ve given his program trouble in the past.
“Same thing [this week],” Diaz said. “We’re not the marquee matchup, but it doesn’t matter. It’s a football game that demands your best and we know Virginia will bring their best and we’ll have to match what they bring.”
The Coaches: Mendenhall enters tonight with a 26-30 record as the coach at UVa while Diaz is 10-8 midway through his second season as coach of the Hurricanes.
The Quarterbacks: Diaz, like anyone paying attention to UVa this week, is curious about who lines up at quarterback for the Cavaliers. Armstrong hasn’t been ruled in or out yet, which means UVa could do what it did last week when backup Lindell Stone along with running quarterbacks Keyaton Thompson and Ira Armstead played in a rotation at the position.
“They do really change who they are offensively based on who their quarterback is,” Diaz said. “So it’ll be a challenge for our defense in terms of their preparation and awareness during the game to see what we’re going to get because we probably won’t know until Saturday.”
Last week, Stone threw for 193 yards, Thompson rushed for 71 yards and Armstead carried for 46.
There’s no question about who Miami will use at quarterback. Houston transfer D’Eriq King is a passing and running threat. Through five games, King has 1,079 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 273 rushing yards and two scores.
“Athletic, gets rid of ball quick,” UVa defensive coordinator Nick Howell said of King. “Very quick, shifty, can make guys miss and they’ve done a really good job designing their scheme to get the ball out of his hands quick to the athletes’ hands, so I think he’s got confidence. Good player.”
Series History: Miami holds a 10-7 advantage in the all-time series between the two schools, and the Hurricanes beat the Cavaliers 17-9 last year in Florida.
Limit The Big Plays: Part of UVa’s biggest issue on defense, according to Mendenhall, is opponents are ripping off large chunk plays consistently.
The Cavaliers have given up 41 plays of 15 yards or more already this year, and their task doesn’t get any easier against Miami. All four of Miami’s top rushers have at least one run of 25 yards or more and its top eight receivers each have at least one catch of 31 yards or more.
“Big plays are always either assignment mistakes, a missed tackle or someone not making a play,” Snowden said, “so in order for a big play to happen and it’s easy to look at the defensive back and say, ‘Cover your man, and knock that ball down,’ but in order for the receiver to run down the field 30 yards, we’ve got to get more pressure on the quarterback and get more guys in his face to cause more havoc.”
Don’t Be Surprised If: UVa wide receiver Billy Kemp continues his strong season in spite of all the different quarterbacks he’s caught passes from.
Kemp’s nine receptions per game is tops in the ACC.
