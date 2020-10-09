CHARLOTTESVILLE – Last week was the tall task of matching up with the top team in the country, and today’s challenge is to bounce back from defeat to progress the campaign forward.
“The ACC is a competitive league, there’s tons of balance,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Every week is difficult. The schedule is unrelenting.”
At noon, Mendenhall’s Cavaliers (1-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) welcome N.C. State (2-1, 2-1 ACC) to Scott Stadium as they try to recapture the success they had to start the fall in a season-opening win over Duke as well as the growth they displayed last year en route to the ACC championship game and the Orange Bowl.
UVa suffered a 41-23 setback at No. 1 Clemson last Saturday, and Cavaliers were competitive throughout the contest while narrowing the deficit to as little as 10 points in the second half.
“Now you’re prepared for anything else,” UVa senior cornerback De’Vante Cross said, “because you’re not going to see too many things that are better than that and so [playing against Clemson is] a great way to see how you match up, how you stack up, and now during the rest of the season you can just play.”
And the Cavaliers will need Cross and his fellow defensive backs to be at their best against the Wolfpack. In N.C. State’s victory over Pittsburgh a week ago, Wolfpack sophomore quarterback Devin Leary completed six passes of 20 yards or more as part of his performance in which he threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns.
In the fourth quarter, Leary threw a game-tying touchdown pass to tight end Cary Angeline and a go-ahead touchdown pass to wide receiver Emeka Emezie.
“One thing as a corner that’s big, that goes for any corner in the country,” Cross said, “is you’ve got to win your one-on-ones and when you see a team that’s ready to launch the ball like N.C. State, that’s exciting and that’s what you want at corner.
“You’re not there to play corner against a running team. You’re there to play corner against a passing team and it’s opportunities and winning your one-on-ones.”
N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said Virginia’s defense is capable of disrupting an opposing quarterback by applying regular pressure and forcing the signal-caller into mistakes.
Through two games, the Cavaliers have racked up seven sacks and five interceptions.
“Very sound and very long,” Doeren said about the UVa defense. “Their guys on the edge [have] a lot of experience. They’re 3-4 and get into some nickel packages. They do a good job of mixing it up with a lot of different coverages and a lot of disguises, and their kids play hard.”
Mendenhall said his offense could help his defense by starting quicker this week than they have in the first two.
This season, UVa has yet to score in a first quarter even though first-year starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong has improved as games have played out. Armstrong missed on his first six throws against Clemson, but finished with 270 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
“I think that’s just part of maturing and growing,” Mendenhall said. “It’s hard to even remember that’s how he started because he just was so competitive and did such a nice job down the stretch. I think that is going to be part of managing each team when we play them, the new looks they give, just calming down.”
The Coaches: Mendenhall is in his fifth season at UVa, and is 26-28 during his time in charge of the Cavaliers.
Doeren is in his eighth season leading N.C. State and has 49-43 record at the school. And during the offseason, Doeren hired former Virginia assistant Ruffin McNeill as the special assistant to the head coach.
“It'll be so good to see Ruff and he's one of my favorite people on the planet,” Mendenhall said.
McNeill was part of Mendenhall’s initial staff at UVa, serving as assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the Cavaliers.
The Quarterbacks: Armstrong has played well for the most part in his first pair of starts, and Leary looks the part of a quarterback who has started six times and played in 10 games throughout his career.
Leary hasn’t thrown an interception yet this season, and has five touchdown passes to go along with a 67 percent completion rate.
Series History: The Wolfpack lead the all-time series between the two schools with a 35-22-1 record against the Cavaliers, but most meetings haven’t come recently.
UVa and N.C. State have played just once in the last seven seasons, with the Cavaliers falling 31-25 two years ago.
“Not very much,” Mendenhall said of his level of knowledge of Doeren’s program. “And as much reading or as much as you know the head coach, or as much as you think [you know], until you play a team, their true identity, their true character, just kind of the culture of the program, you don’t see, you don't feel and you don't know up close and personal.”
Building Up The Front: Through two contests, Virginia has yielded only four sacks and Mendenhall said he’s eager about how well the Cavaliers’ offensive line has played.
“Absolutely one of the bright spots of my journey here to the University of Virginia,” Mendenhall said. “[Offensive line coach Garett] Tujague has worked so hard, and has taken his lumps and has been working and growing and trying to get depth and trying to get the performance the way we, he and I, we all want it. And for the first time in going in, here in our fifth season, our offensive line, I would say is the cornerstone of why we're having success as a program and as a football team and as an offense.”
UVa is averaging 167.5 rushing yards per game, which is opening up passing opportunities for Armstrong. Last week, the Cavaliers became the first ACC team since 2017 to rack up more than 400 total yards of offense against Clemson.
Today, the offensive line will have to block N.C. State’s unique 3-3-5 stack defense, which can provide challenges because not many opponents use it.
“We got a monumental task this week,” UVa offensive coordinator Robert Anae said. “But nothing changes, and if we can block and secure the football those sort of things eventually produce really good outcomes, so that’s our mindset.”
Don’t Be Surprised If: Backup quarterback Keytaon Thompson continues to earn reps at wide receiver. Thompson caught a pass for a touchdown from Armstrong last week and continues to practice at the position.
“He mentioned at one point that he feels like a little kid again just playing football,” said Menenhall of Thompson, who left Mississippi State for Virginia this past May.
“Sometimes that happens,” Mendenhall said. “You know where you just need to restart, not only at a new place but maybe at a new position. He’s embraced the position, He’s learning, growing, developing. He’s big, he's fast and he’s physical, so we’re still exploring what he can do.”
