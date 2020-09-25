CHARLOTTESVILLE – Either side can make the case that they have an edge, or that they’re at a disadvantage entering Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference clash at Scott Stadium.
Duke has played twice already, but Virginia hasn’t played at all.
The difference is a byproduct of the most unusual college football season in the sport’s history, with programs trying to safely navigate a schedule in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the ACC revised its schedule in July, UVa had two previously slated games for earlier this month scrapped. So the Cavaliers will kick off their 2020 campaign this afternoon at 4 p.m., against the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-2 ACC).
UVa is taking the field for the first time since its Orange Bowl appearance and finishing 9-5 last year – the most successful under coach Bronco Mendenhall.
“Playing is really the only real feedback and accurate feedback that you get,” Mendenhall said. “And after a game, it becomes so much clearer where your team stands, where your position groups are and who is capable and significant in finishing plays. And then there’s a significant jump between Game 1 and Game 2, which adds to that narrative and allows identity to be formed and forged even at a higher level. We’ve scrimmaged a number of times against ourselves in this fall camp, which was extended for a long, long time before making it to game week, and so I’d say we have more unknowns than Duke has unknowns.”
Duke dropped its first game at Notre Dame, lost last week at home to Boston College and combined to be outscored, 53-19, in the two contests. The Blue Devils’ Sept. 12 trip to Notre Dame served as the season-opening game for both squads, while last Saturday against Boston College was the Eagles’ first game of the year.
“I don’t like openers, period,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “I think it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever been through. I doubt this has ever happened in college football where a team had three openers – three games to play where you have no film to study.
“We know a lot about Virginia, but you’re still not looking at the 2020 version of Virginia and any changes they’ve made or exactly what they’re going to be, so it’s been challenging. Our players are a little irritable about it to be real honest with you. It’s a unique setting and what we’ve been given, so we have to deal with it and just move forward.”
Virginia senior linebacker Charles Snowden said: “They’ve already had two game situations, and so they already know what playing in the air of COVID is like, whereas we don’t and so I think those two things balance each other out.”
Snowden is one of eight senior starters listed on defense for the Cavaliers, who have great expectations for the unit this fall. He had 72 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks last year, and is on preseason watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy and Butkus Award.
Senior linebacker Zane Zandier led the group with 108 tackles last fall, and senior safety Joey Blount comes off a season in which he tallied 95 tackles to go along with three interceptions and three pass breakups.
“Right now, we’re all healthy and we’re all ready to play,” UVa senior defensive end Mandy Alonso said. “We’re all ready to play and it hasn’t been like that in a while, so it feels good to have the group all together and intact right now.”
Mendenhall said he expect his defense, which started strong last year but didn’t end the season well, to be improved. The Cavaliers gave up more than 30 points only twice during the 2019 regular season, but in the postseason allowed 62 to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game and 36 to Florida in the Orange Bowl.
“They’re really a good defensive systematic team,” Cutcliffe said. “I think they’re as intricate defensively as anybody we’ve played.”
The Coaches: Cutcliffe is in his 13th year at the helm of the Blue Devils’ program, having guided Duke to six bowl berths. He’s 116-110 overall in 19-plus seasons as a head coach.
“David Cutcliffe is a master teacher and a master football coach,” Mendenhall said. “He maximizes his resources every year and is innovative and his teams execute well and are so disciplined.”
Mendenhall, the fifth-year coach at UVa, is 25-27 in his time leading the Cavaliers, but 124-70 in 16 seasons as a head coach. His .639 winning percentage is the 10th best among all active coaches in the FBS with at least 100 wins.
The Quarterbacks: This is where Mendenhall said he could envision Virginia having a slight step up on Duke as left-handed signal-caller Brennan Armstrong starts for the first time in his UVa career.
Armstrong took limited snaps behind former starter Bryce Perkins in each of the last two seasons, but doesn’t have any extensive playing experience at the college level.
“The tactical advantage comes to us just simply because there isn’t much tape on Brennan Armstrong,” Mendenhall said, “and what our offense looks like with Brennan rather than Bryce. So if I was the defensive coordinator I’d want to know as much about the quarterback, how that might change the style of offense and what that might look like, and I’d love to have that certainty or more certainty in that regard.”
Duke quarterback Chase Brice completed 54 percent of his throws (43-of-79) for 476 yards and two interceptions in the Blue Devils’ two games this season. His lone touchdown came on the ground.
Series History: These two schools have met every year for the last 58 years and Virginia currently holds a 38-33 mark in the series. UVa has won five consecutive contests against Duke, including last year’s 48-14 win in Charlottesville.
Kemp’s Expanded Role: Last year, he only started twice and was a complementary wide receiver to the regular starters. He had 35 catches to their 77, 75 and 74 grabs.
But junior Billy Kemp said he expects to have more responsibility for the Cavaliers this season, and he’s tabbed as a starter on their depth chart.
He said his key today is to beat Duke’s defensive backs when the Blue Devils play man coverage. Duke is also down a defensive back after it announced starting cornerback Josh Blackwell suffered a torn meniscus and is out indefinitely.
“They like to play a lot of man, so what we’re constantly talking about is just winning our one-on-one matchups across the board,” Kemp said. “That goes for every week, week in and week out, winning our one-on-ones because games come down to one-on-ones being won, so that’s what we’re ready for this week.”
Kemp also won the starting punt-return gig, earning it over Tavares Kelly Jr., Shane Simpson and D’Angelo Amos.
“The number one thing a punt returner has to have is to be fearless,” Kemp said.
Clean It Up: Against Virginia, Duke will try to clean up the problem that has plagued itself through the first two weeks of its season – turnovers.
Duke has given the ball away seven times in two games.
“When you do that you’re not going to win,” Cutcliffe said.
Impactful Newcomers: Virginia bolstered its roster through the transfer portal this offseason and this contest marks the debut of seven imports for the Cavaliers including former James Madison standouts Amos and Adeeb Atariwa. Amos is listed as the second-team free safety and Atariwa is listed as the second-team defensive end.
“Me and Adeeb have been working hard to understand defense and make a great impact,” Amos said.
Other transfers new to Virginia are running back Simpson (Towson), long snapper Danny Caracciolo (Bryant), wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry (St. Francis), tight end Tony Poljan (Central Michigan) and quarterback Keytaon Thompson (Mississippi State).
Don’t Be Surprised If: Atariwa plays plenty off the bench.
Alonso said Atariwa has essentially replaced Aaron Faumui, who opted out of this season.
“We have decent depth up front,” Alonso said, “and with the addition of Adeeb, that really filled in where Aaron was supposed to be.”
