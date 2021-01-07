Greg Ross can play right away for James Madison.
Ross, a transfer cornerback from North Carolina, had his waiver approved by the NCAA for immediate eligibility and he will suit up for the Dukes this spring, according to JMU coach Curt Cignetti.
When the redshirt senior initially left UNC, he signed with Iowa State before only deciding against playing this past fall and reentering the transfer portal. He signed with the Dukes last month.
In 24 games and 11 starts for the Tar Heels, Ross racked up 57 tackles, two tackles for loss and nine pass breakups.
His addition bolsters the depth of the team’s cornerback position and upgrades experience for that group, too. JMU returns senior Wesley McCormick, who started 11 games last year, as well as senior Taurus Carroll, who has made five starts in his career. But prior to Ross receiving his waiver, beyond McCormick and Carroll, the Dukes were likely to fill the rest of their cornerback depth chart with freshmen and sophomores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.