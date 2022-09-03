Before James Madison walked onto the field at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday, head coach Curt Cignetti told his team there were some questions that the team needed to answer in their FBS debut.
The Dukes entered the game with a young secondary, a restructured defensive line and a new quarterback.
But it didn’t take long for those questions to be answered.
The Dukes faced those challenges and blew past them, beating Middle Tennessee State 44-7 in their first game of the 2022 campaign on Saturday night in front of a packed house in Harrisonburg.
“I think we passed the first test,” Cignetti said. “And now we’re starting the second test beginning tonight. … We passed the first test and we’re happy we passed.”
The Dukes overpowered the Blue Raiders, out gaining MTSU on offense 548-119, including 301-24 at halftime.
JMU’s defense limited MTSU to just 10 first downs on the night, including two first-half first downs, and forced nine punts in the process.
“We made a statement,” Cignetti said. “I think we opened a lot of people’s eyes, probably, across the country.”
That answered the questions about the Dukes’ defense, but when it came to quarterback play, that unknown was figured out pretty quickly, too.
Colorado State transfer quarterback Todd Centeio, who was publicly named the Dukes’ starter less than an hour before kickoff, shined in his JMU debut.
Centeio set new career highs in passing touchdowns (six) and rushing yards (110) against the Blue Raiders, while logging 287 yards on 21-of-33 passing.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native became the first JMU quarterback to record a 100-yard rushing game since Ben DiNucci did it in 2018. Centeio also tied Cole Johnson’s single-game record for touchdowns, which the former quarterback did twice last season.
But before Centeio dazzled, it took a couple drives for him to settle in, missing a couple receivers on overthrows and looking at other reads.
Once he did, however, the Dukes’ offense started to cruise.
Cignetti didn’t think the team had jitters to open its FBS debut, but was happy with the result once they did.
“I think we were playing well, we just weren’t capitalizing,” Cignetti said. “In the second quarter, we did capitalize and we started getting some momentum and then it just kind of snowballed.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Centeio started to find his groove.
Centeio found redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown twice in the period, connecting with him from 20 and 29 yards out. Brown set new career highs with five receptions and two touchdowns.
On JMU’s next drive, Centeio hit redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton for a 7-yard touchdown pass, where the route runner was wide open near the goal line.
That was one of three touchdowns that Centeio found Thornton on — the other two coming in the third quarter, including a 35-yard pass with two defenders on him that the quarterback dropped into the bread basket.
Thornton’s three touchdowns moved him into fourth place all-time in program history for career touchdown receptions (19). The Manassas native finished with 11 receptions for 145 yards — both one shy of career-highs — and three touchdowns
Centeio’s career-best night was capped with a 9-yard touchdown to redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Ravenel, the Dukes’ final score of the evening.
In the end, Centeio completed a pass to five different receivers.
“I feel like we have a good group of guys,” Centeio said of the Dukes’ wide receivers. “It’s easy to mesh with them and build a connection with them.”
The Dukes defense logged 15 tackles for a loss in the win, including a safety from redshirt sophomore cornerback Xavier Coakley.
“Defense played lights out today,” Centeio said. “I just feel like, as a team, we’re just going to keep elevating.”
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones led JMU with 2.5 tackles for a loss and recorded a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Through the transition to the FBS, it wasn’t clear how JMU would handle its first test, but afterwards Centeio thought it showed how competitive the Dukes have been for years.
“That just goes to show you that they could have probably been FBS a few years ago,” Centeio said. “We got great athletes and great coaches. I feel like if you’re an FCS team or FBS team, that’s a recipe for success.”
Redshirt senior defensive end Isaac Ukwu logged three tackles, including two for a loss in the win.
He thought that the win answered the outside questions, but also turned heads in the Dukes’ new league — the Sun Belt Conference.
“It was definitely cool, knowing that this was our FBS debut, that we were able to come out like this and beat a team this badly,” Ukwu said. “Hopefully, the Sun Belt is on notice that we’re coming here to play.”
Middle Tennessee 0 0 7 0 – 7
James Madison 0 21 16 7 – 44
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
JMU — Brown 20 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 14:55.
JMU — Brown 29 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 6:49.
JMU — Thornton 7 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 3:05.
Third Quarter
JMU — Thornton 35 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 13:16.
JMU — Thornton 19 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 10:47.
JMU — Coakley safety, 10:36.
MSTU — Ali 26 pass from Cunningham (Rankin kick), 3:31.
Fourth Quarter
JMU — Ravenel 9 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 6:49.
Individual Stats
Rushing — MTSU: Sparrow 6-15, Bracy 4-14, Peasant 9-3, Ervin 1- -1, Cunningham 8 - -19. JMU: Centeio 14-110, Agyei-Obese 15-82, Palmer 10-36, Black 9-31, Malignaggi 2-7, Knight 1-(-1), Ravenel 1-(-4).
Passing — MTSU: Cunningham 18-32-1-110. JMU: Centeio 21-33-6-287.
Receiving — MTSU: Ali 8-60, Gathings 6-34, Sherman 1-16, Tinsley 1-1, Metcalf 1-(-3), Bracy, 1 -(-6). JMU: Thornton 11-145, Brown 5-78, Black 1-25, Ravenel 2-15, Knight 1-14, Greene Jr. 1-10.
