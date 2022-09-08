Shortly after James Madison’s spring practices began, the first thing wide receiver Kris Thornton said he noticed about his new quarterback was the signal-caller’s leadership.
Thornton noticed when Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio started organizing throwing sessions shortly after he arrived in Harrisonburg in January. But this wasn’t anything new for Centeio.
Centeio had been at Temple and Colorado State before transferring to JMU in the offseason and wanted to get to work right away. He’d done similar things as a younger player, taking the lead on setting up passing drills during his time as Temple’s third-string quarterback.
But now as a quarterback in his final collegiate season, Centeio wanted to get to know his receivers — but also earn their respect.
“I kind of played it safe and earned the respect from everybody first before I really tried to be a vocal leader,” Centeio said. “I feel like if you earn your respect, it definitely pays dividends to being a leader.”
It was a similar approach that Centeio took at Colorado State when he transferred there and he said it’s all about finding a niche and building from there. So being at his third school, it’s not uncharted waters. He’s used to it.
Jumping into a new college program and earning respect is something Centeio is accustomed to by now and he’s oozing with confidence. But that self-belief wasn’t built overnight.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native leads with the swagger he’s built over the last five years, battling Lupus during his junior year of high school and almost losing his life to kidney failure in the process.
Centeio overcame the disease and returned to the football field, but he lost a bulk of his college scholarship offers, including some Power 5 opportunities. Instead of folding, Centeio continued to pursue college football.
When he arrived at Temple, Centeio had to fight for playing time in the quarterback room. He didn’t get consistent snaps, playing a couple of drives a game, but Centeio still wanted to help the team win.
Through the different adversities Centeio faced, his confidence was built over time, but it wasn’t at its peak at every moment.
“I say I’m confident, but there’s a lot of times I didn’t feel as confident because of some stuff I had to battle,” Centeio said.
But now, looking back on it, those different circumstances helped Centeio appreciate the little wins each day.
“You’re battling a bunch of stuff and those are wins that most people don’t know of, but you know of,” Centeio said. “You have a sense of pride with those wins.”
Through the ups and downs, Centeio’s leadership qualities have always been there. And now being in his final season of collegiate eligibility, Centeio wants to maximize everything he can — both on and off the field.
Part of that shows up in his leadership, which is something that his teammates on both sides of the ball have noticed pretty quickly.
“People kind of gravitate towards him,” Thornton said. “Right when he got here, we just kind of gravitated towards him as a team. He’s just a natural leader.”
For sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker, Centeio has taught him a lot on the football field as a player, he said, but also as a leader.
“Todd, he’s got a gift,” Walker said. “He’s a great player, a great leader.”
As a leader, Centeio didn’t want to force it. He wanted to earn his role on the new roster, which is already laden with veterans.
Centeio said by the time fall camp rolled around, he was comfortable taking a more vocal leadership role on the team after showing his teammates his work ethic during summer conditioning.
He’s not going to yell or scream every second of practice or any other point around his teammates, but Centeio said if he notices something that needs to be addressed, he’ll take care of it.
“I feel like when I need to speak, I’ll speak and I’ll be heard,” Centeio said. “Not in a cocky or anything type of manner. I feel like out of respect because I feel like I earned the respect of the team and I gave the team respect before I earned my respect.”
Now as the season’s started, Centeio also thinks his play on the field will help strengthen him as a leader.
The quarterback tied a JMU record with six passing touchdowns against Middle Tennessee and ran for another 110 yards in his first game with the Dukes. That might add a little more to what he says with his teammates on a given day, he thinks.
“I feel like I earned respect before, but I didn’t have anything to stand on,” Centeio said. “And then I go out there and play a good game, so I have something to stand on. I feel like it might hold a little bit more weight than it did.”
Centeio took his time in becoming a vocal leader on the team, but as a college football veteran and JMU’s starting quarterback, it was almost inevitable that his voice would soon be heard.
“I guess it kind of comes natural,” Centeio said. “I’m a sixth-year senior, it’s kind of been instilled in me just to be a leader.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.