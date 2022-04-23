Throughout most of the spring, James Madison’s defense has been one step ahead of the offense on the field.
But in the Dukes’ first spring game since 2019, it was the offense that threw the first punch.
On the first play from scrimmage, redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins found a streaking Devin Ravenel on the far sideline for a 70-yard touchdown.
The offense found success for a majority of the two quarter game, winning 20-2 on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown said the offense struggled in the team’s first scrimmage two weeks ago and made progress last weekend, executing at times.
“I feel like we got better today,” Brown said. “The last two weeks have been a struggle. I feel like we made some good plays. … I’m glad we ended off spring good.”
JMU’s offense found success with Ravenel’s touchdown, but then the defense settled in for the rest of the first quarter, forcing two field goal attempts.
The Dukes’ defense forced the offense to settle for a trio of field goal attempts in the contest, as well as six punts, a fumble recovery and a safety.
Atkins threw for more than 100 yards and the touchdown, all in the first half, but then it was all Colorado State transfer quarterback Todd Centeio.
Centeio started off slow, passing for just under 100 yards in the first quarter, but found his groove in the second quarter.
The West Palm Beach, Florida, native led the Dukes to their best drive of the afternoon early in the second quarter, completing all six of his pass attempts. Centeio moved JMU 65 yards down the field and capped it with a 6-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Maxwell James.
“That was great to see. That will give him great confidence coming out of spring,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “He was in a real good rhythm there and obviously improving every day.”
Centeio excelled later in the period, leading the Dukes in their two-minute offense, capped by a 26-yard field goal from redshirt junior kicker Camden Wise.
Centeio threw for more than 200 yards and a touchdown in the final action of the spring and his previous quarterback experience showed.
“That was good to see, playing like a veteran, made some throws,” Cignetti said. “That’s why we brought him in. He’s played a lot of football.”
Cignetti added that he’s seen a lot of progress from Centeio as the Dukes moved through their spring practices.
“It was more about getting comfortable in the system, the nomenclature and knowing what to do,” Cignetti said. “He’s only going to get better.”
Brown recognized Centeio’s comfortability with the playbook, especially later in the spring. The Lakeland, Florida, native caught a 48-yard pass from Centeio in the first quarter, moving the Dukes into field goal range.
Brown said that Centeio and him have been working together since the transfer quarterback arrived in Harrisonburg, working out in the indoor facility.
“That chemistry is going to be stronger,” Brown said. “We are going to be a special duo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.