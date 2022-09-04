James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio sat inside the press conference room following his team debut, dressed in a purple sweatshirt and gray sweatshorts, and said there were things he still needed to clean up in his game.
The Colorado State transfer was less than an hour removed from throwing for 287 yards and six touchdowns, while running for 110 yards and leading JMU to a 44-7 route over Middle Tennessee.
But he thought he should have had two more scores.
“I was supposed to have eight touchdowns,” Centeio said.
He was quick to point out two early miscues he made, overthrowing redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton near the end zone in the first quarter and then passing up on his primary read where Thornton was wide open with open space and threw an incomplete pass instead.
But even after those two plays, Centeio began to tear up Middle Tennessee’s defense, throwing six touchdowns following a scoreless opening frame.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native called it rust, but his top receiving target knew that would go away pretty quickly.
“He got back to what he knows, how he is,” Thornton said. “He kind of had to settle in, it’s his first game with us, first game at JMU. He settled in quick and he started making great plays.”
Centeio’s six touchdowns tied a program record for a single game, which former JMU quarterback Cole Johnson did twice last season.
Johnson, who started all 14 games last season, didn’t leave easy shoes to fill and Centeio knows that. The former Dukes signal-caller set three single-season records last fall: touchdowns (41), passing yards (3,779) and completions (287).
But though Johnson’s success was unprecedented, Centeio was appreciative of the opportunity to be his successor.
“It’s just an honor, knowing the winning culture that’s been here and going out there and being able to execute, having to fill the shoes of Cole Johnson, who’s probably one of the best quarterbacks that played here,” Centeio said of his debut. “And coming out here and doing that and executing with the team, it was a big honor.”
Centeio had been in a three-way quarterback competition for all of the Dukes’ spring practices and most of fall camp, but was publicly named the starter less than an hour before kickoff against MTSU.
When Centeio got in a groove on the field, he shredded the Blue Raiders’ defense. He used his mobility to extend plays, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to Thornton, where he stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure.
That pass was into the back of the end zone, where Centeio was able to thread the needle past two defenders that were covering Thornton for the score.
Centeio said as soon as he saw the defense’s formation, he knew he was going to throw it to Thornton, but the defense’s pressure forced him to move around before ripping the ball towards the end zone.
“I stepped up and was like ‘He’s faster than all of them,’ and just launched it,” Centeio said with a laugh.
Not only did Centeio find success through the air, he torched the MTSU defense on the ground, too, rushing for 110 yards on 14 carries.
His 397 yards of total offense were just 30 yards short of the Bridgeforth Stadium record.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said that the Dukes saw that teams have had success with the run-pass option against MTSU in the past, so they utilized it on Saturday.
Centeio was able to pull it off, breaking a 27-yard run on JMU’s opening drive with the RPO.
Centeio said the success he had on quarterback keepers will help open up the run game for the Dukes’ deep stable of running backs.
“Now they have to account for me,” Centeio said. “So instead of these [defensive] ends crashing down on me, they’re going to play out and now [the running backs are] going to hit open gaps and things of that nature.”
Centeio's production against MTSU was rated the best in college football so far this season by Pro Football Focus, giving the quarterback a 95.1 overall offensive grade and a 94.7 passing grade.
With the dazzling performance, Centeio impressed some of his teammates, including defensive end Isaac Ukwu.
“I knew he was good, but I didn’t expect him to go that crazy,” Ukwu said. “He was just launching it on the run, he was running. It was real cool to watch him go off.”
Cignetti was also happy after Centeio’s record-tying game.
“Just really happy for Todd,” Cignetti said. “He can beat you with his legs, his arm — he made some nice throws.”
Though he was able to put up a half dozen touchdowns against MTSU, Centeio is ready to keep improving his game as the season progresses and the Dukes face stiffer competition.
“[I’ve] still got a lot of stuff to work on,” Centeio said. “That’s the great thing about football, you still got a lot of stuff to improve on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.