If the last few days are any indication, the process in which college athletes depart one school for another could be changing soon.
“I’m personally pleased that the [NCAA Division I Transfer Waiver] Working Group is at least taking a look at some other options,” Colonial Athletic Association commissioner Joe D’Antonio told the Daily News-Record on Wednesday.
That thought came less than 24 hours after the Transfer Waiver Working Group announced it would take a look at granting immediate eligibility to first-time transfers in all sports, including football and men’s basketball, as long as the athlete meets criteria the committee has come up with.
It’s the same criteria used for athletes who play any other sport aside from football, basketball, baseball and men’s hockey and aren’t penalized with a year on the sideline for transferring.
Per the NCAA’s press release, to gain eligibility right away the athlete must:
-Receive a transfer release from their previous school.
-Leave their previous school academically eligible.
-Maintain their academic progress at the new school.
-Leave under no disciplinary action.
“That would move away from the subjective circumstances that the waiver process currently contemplates,” D’Antonio said. “And it puts us more, in their attempt now, into a checkbox method that of if you meet certain standards, then your ability to get a transfer waiver is approved.”
James Madison assistant athletic director for compliance Stephen LaPorta is on the Transfer Waiver Working Group, but cannot comment on the issue at this time. Working Group chair Jon Steinbrecher, the commissioner of the Mid-American Conference, said in the release: “The current system is unsustainable. Working Group members believe it’s time to bring our transfer rules more in line with today’s college landscape.”
D’Antonio said the CAA is in the beginning stages of gathering feedback from its schools and football-only members, and that the conference would relay the information it receives to the Transfer Waiver Working Group. The fourth-year commissioner said it’s too early to speak about the league’s general view of the matter since the NCAA only released its concept on Tuesday.
Separately, and distinctly different from the change the NCAA is considering, is the proposed drastic move from the Big Ten, as reported by CBSSports.com last month. The Atlantic Coast Conference backed its fellow Power Five conference on Monday on the heels of its winter meetings.
“The ACC discussed the transfer environment,” the league said in a statement, “and unanimously concluded that as a matter of principle we support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes regardless of sport.”
That one-time transfer proposed by the Big Ten allows immediately eligibility for any athlete. Currently, football, basketball, baseball and men’s hockey players are required to sit out a full season unless they graduate from their previous school or gain an immediate-eligibility waiver from the NCAA.
But whether it’s the NCAA’s method, which the Working Group has set a goal to be in place for the 2020-21 academic year, or the Big Ten proposal, which would have to be approved by the Division I council, adapted, a change would spark impact for a mid-major conference like the CAA.
In football, those players joining a CAA squad from an FBS program already are immediately eligible since they’re moving from the FBS down to the FCS. It’s one of the reasons why so many teams in the league recruit transfers looking to play right away.
Just this past fall, there were 55 former FBS transfers across 12 CAA rosters including 11 at Delaware, 11 at Towson, eight at Stony Brook, seven at Albany and seven at JMU. The only CAA Football program without an FBS transfers on its roster this past season was Villanova. The 2019 CAA Offensive Player of the Year, JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci, began his career with Pittsburgh and the CAA Defensive Player of the Year, JMU defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, began his career with Rutgers.
“I don’t even know where it’s at really,” Dukes football coach Curt Cignetti said when asked about Big Ten’s proposal and how it would impact JMU during his National Signing Day press conference earlier this month, “and if it’s gained any traction or not, but obviously I think the old rule where the guys had to drop down a level or sit out a year was extremely beneficial for us. So I’d be in favor of anything that’s going to favor us.”
D’Antonio acknowledged the negative and positive consequences updated transfer models could bring and he expects to hear both good and bad from athletic directors and coaches from throughout the Colonial.
“You just referenced the FBS players that have dropped down to FCS and would have immediate eligibility,” D’Antonio said, “but what we haven’t talked about in which we know what also has occurred is the young man who has come to one of our institutions, has become a very, very good football player under the recruiting and coaching of one of our staffs and then all of a sudden has decided he’s going to a higher level.
“That’s also happened on the basketball side whether it’s a young man or women that has come in, then he or she is playing at a high level and then even though they’ll understand they have to sit out a year, they’re gone to what they perceive is a bigger program.”
This past summer, CAA basketball coaches voiced their concern about poaching as high-major programs swooped into illegally recruit players on their roster.
“We had a kid get through two and a half weeks of summer school, then all of the sudden another school or two didn’t get a guy they wanted and they go out recruiting,” Delaware coach Martin Inglesby told the DN-R in July. “That’s a hard pill to swallow.”
D’Antonio said: “That’s where we as a conference, could certainly be negatively impacted if those men and women did not have to sit out for one year because now all of a sudden the ability to make that move becomes a lot easier. So as we begin to study and analyze what’s happening, those are some of the factors we’re going to have to consider.”
Beyond the CAA, the potential changes have prompted questions to coaches in all of Division I.
“We’ve always operated under that model where if you transfer, you sit unless it’s an extenuating circumstance,” said Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett, who was asked his preference between transfers sitting out a year or playing right away, during the ACC coaches teleconference earlier this week. “And I know there’s a lot of discussion, so it’s probably just best to wait and see what really happens, but it’s certainly helped our guys in the past, those years [sitting] out. Every program builds their team differently and so for us it’s been advantageous to have guys develop their skills, their games, their maturity, their strength and then when it’s their time, they come ready to play.”
