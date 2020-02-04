This set of circumstances is the one Eastern Mennonite has sought.
“Not only are we returning players,” Royals junior outfielder Jaylon Lee said, “we’re also returning a coach who is bought into our culture and wants to advance it even more.”
EMU opens its baseball season Saturday with a doubleheader at North Carolina Wesleyan, and the Royals expect success beyond what they accomplished last spring when they reached the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament for the first time since 2015.
Lee is one of six everyday position players back in the starting lineup while senior starting pitcher Bailey Hall and sophomore starting pitcher Connor Lutz anchor the pitching staff.
The lone difference is the coach.
In the offseason Adam Posey was elevated from assistant to head coach, replacing former headman Ben Spotts - who took the same job at rival Bridgewater College.
“I thought it was important for our guys to have some sense of continuity from the old staff,” Posey, an EMU graduate, said. “We spent so much time invested in them, getting to know them and their families, who they were and building those relationships up that if we were going to keep [the players] here, I thought it was a big piece of it. And that’s something the administration was concerned with as well. They wanted to make sure guys stayed.”
Lee and Lutz said players were rooting for Posey, a former player, volunteer assistant and full-time assistant with the Royals, to get the job.
“And now, the chemistry has gone through the roof,” Lutz said, “because Coach Posey knows you on a personal level. He recruited almost every single person on this baseball team.”
Both Lee, a Newport News native, and Lutz, a Colonial Beach product, were brought to EMU by Posey, they said.
Lee smacked 10 home runs, which was the second-most in the ODAC, and tallied a team-high 42 RBIs last season. He’s slated to bat in the middle of the lineup, again, along with junior catcher Ray Tricarico, who Posey said is “as good of a left-handed hitter as there is in the league.”
The top of the lineup is where sophomore outfielder Jordan Jones and junior shortstop Brett Lindsay will likely reside while junior outfielder Jacob Merica, an East Rockingham product, probably slots somewhere behind Lee and Tricarico. Junior infielder Corey Willis, who hit .294 in 136 at-bats, is back as well.
“We want to be aggressive at the plate,” Lee said. “And we want to make sure we’re always fired up, getting after it and not being selfish. We want to keep high energy for all of our results and not just our own results. Everyone knows we’re together as a team, but being aggressive and getting hyped up for your teammates, that’ll put pressure on our opponents to know we’ll get after ‘em when we step on the field.”
Hall and Lutz combined for more than 122 innings pitched last year, and they’ll be leaned on to lead the rotation this season. That staff includes junior Jonathan Nagle, sophomore Gage Riddick, sophomore Brendon Barrett, and redshirt freshman Daniel Hupart, who missed last season due to injury.
Lutz said the pitching staff is taking the same team-first approach the position players are.
“The mentality of everyone on the team has changed,” Lutz said. “We’re all in. We say all the time that we’re all in as a group and Coach Posey is trying to push the team as a brotherhood and I find that interesting.”
Posey said: “Those older guys have done a really good job taking ownership of the team and taking ownership of the team moving forward with, ‘Here’s how it’s done and here’s how we’re going to do things at EMU.’ It’s made for a really smooth transition, and so when you’ve spent the last three, four years around ‘em, it creates that family atmosphere where guys get excited about it, too.”
The Royals finished 16-23-1 overall and 10-12 in ODAC play last season before exiting in the first round of the conference tournament, getting swept by Randolph-Macon.
EMU will begin its home slate with a doubleheader against Southern Virginia on Feb. 15 and the ODAC schedule starts on March 7 at Ferrum.
“Because we return so many of those guys,” Posey said, “they want to stick around more and want to have some staying power. I think with other teams in the past that we’ve had, it was such an accomplishment just to make the tournament. Now, the competitive fire with this group is that they don’t want to just get there, but they want to stay there and compete for this thing.”
