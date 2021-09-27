He will make his team hyperaware of the circumstance they need to prepare for this week.
Third-year James Madison coach Curt Cignetti has no trouble laying out pitfalls of the past and other examples of the improbable from all across the sport.
No. 3 JMU is off its bye week – following an important non-conference win at then-No. 9 Weber State the week before – for another road contest. This Saturday’s trip is to No. 25 New Hampshire, which suffered a 77-7 loss at FBS Pittsburgh this past weekend.
“The setup is,” Cignetti said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches video conference, “if you look at the score of the Pitt game, it’d be easy to let your guard down and you just can’t do that in football. All you have to do is look at the scores week in and week out, like you look at Bowling Green beating Minnesota [on Saturday] as a 30-point underdog up at Minnesota.”
Minnesota, a Big Ten program, had gone punch for punch with Ohio State in Week 1 and shutout Colorado, 30-0, in a non-conference game in Boulder, Colo., seven days ahead of its meeting with Bowling Green. Meanwhile, prior to Saturday, the Falcons of the MAC, hadn’t beaten a Big Ten opponent since 2015.
College football is finicky like that, and upsets happen weekly. Beyond the case of Bowling Green over Minnesota, in the FCS this past weekend UT Martin beat Jacksonville State, which had knocked off FBS Florida State earlier this month.
Lessons for Cignetti to draw from are everywhere as he alluded to in order to explain to his team the importance that they not get caught with their attention in the wrong spot or become overconfident from their strong 3-0 start.
“I just know there have been times in the past,” Cignetti said, “when we come off a big win or one that was perceived as a big win and have an open week, and you know, we just sort of enjoy that win too much for too long with too many warm and fuzzies in the office with people feeling good and comfortable. We can’t have any of that.
“We’ve got to have an edge this week in our preparation,” he said, “got to be extremely detailed, have great practices, go up there with an edge and start fast. So, I’m definitely going to be on the lookout this week.”
New Hampshire’s Wildcat Stadium has previously supplied bad memories for Cignetti and JMU in the coach and the program’s last visits to Durham, N.H. With Cignetti at the helm of Elon in 2017, the Phoenix rattled off eight wins in a row to rise as high as No. 7 nationally before the Wildcats beat them, 16-6. The following season, JMU was 6-2 heading into its game at New Hampshire while the Wildcats were 2-5, but it didn’t matter. UNH took the contest, 35-24.
And this version of UNH is likely better than that ’18 bunch was, with a current 3-1 record in spite of its lopsided loss to Pitt, which was upset by Western Michigan in its previous contest after beating Massachusetts and Tennessee in the first few weeks of the season.
The Wildcats have CAA wins over Stony Brook and Towson to this point.
“I’ve been doing this a long time,” 22nd-year New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell said, “and it’s never as good as it seems it’s going to be and it’s never as bad. Very disappointed in what happened on Saturday afternoon and it was a perfect storm.
“They’d come off a tough loss and we came in against a team that was extremely talented and we didn’t turn it down, but we didn’t turn it up when we played against [Pittsburgh]. So, you’ve got to take a good look at what happened, but then you’ve got to realize that it’s done and it doesn’t do anything for us in the CAA, doesn’t do anything for us in the national picture. All it does is open your eyes that you’ve got to be much better.”
Said Cignetti: “They ran into a buzzsaw with a very talented team they played that was in an angry mood because of what had happened the week prior. Pitt played their A game and kind of jumped on them early and New Hampshire just never had a chance to regroup. … But it’s a darn good [UNH] football team, extremely well coached and always is, and it’s a team also, when we play ‘em up at their place, they play really, really well.”
