They’re trying to grow the young group up on the fly.
And through six games, James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said he’s noticed improvement from the Dukes’ offensive line, which currently starts three freshmen, a redshirt sophomore and only one senior.
“We saw things on tape early in the [Richmond] game that we haven’t seen from guys yet this year that were very positive,” Cignetti said about JMU’s O-Line during Monday’s Colonial Athletic Association coaches video conference. “So, they are getting better and will continue to get better.”
In recent seasons, JMU had the luxury of using a veteran, seasoned offensive front. But a knee injury in the opener to senior All-American tackle Liam Fornadel, who Cignetti has said will likely return before the end of the fall, has left the Dukes without the anchor of their offensive line since early September. Additionally, both senior offensive linemen from this past spring – Truvell Wilson and Raymond Gillespie – graduated and moved on from football.
So, those factors have forced Cignetti and offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski to turn three freshmen O-Linemen, who are normally relegated to reserve or redshirt roles, into trusted every-down pass protectors and run blockers for a team with national championship aspirations.
The five starters from left to right are freshman tackle Tyler Stephens, freshman guard Tyshawn Wyatt, senior center J.T. Timming, freshman guard Cole Potts and sophomore tackle Nick Kidwell.
Cignetti said Kidwell is the most consistent of the bunch.
“He’s putting some good games together,” Cignetti said, “and the center, J.T., makes all the calls. The young guys all have their moments, they really do.”
The hope is some of the experiences the past few weeks will serve as simply part of the learning process for the unit.
After yielding one sack per game through the first three this fall, JMU surrendered three sacks to both New Hampshire and Villanova and two to Richmond. Running the ball hasn’t come as easy either for the offense recently, managing only 3.3 yards per carry through those three contests compared to 6.1 yards per carry during the first three.
But Villanova’s scheme is difficult to prepare for and the Wildcats make it tough to identify where their blitzes come from. Richmond has one of the most talented defensive lines and set of linebackers in the conference with standout defensive end Kobie Turner and linebackers Tyler Dressler and Tristan Wheeler having already earned All-CAA honors earlier in their careers.
“I thought they came out and tried to play with a physical presence [against Richmond],” Cignetti said. “You could see it on tape. Did a good job protecting the quarterback early in the game, and what’s been a little bit of a trend is as the game wears on, we’re starting to get a little more pressure on the quarterback, which is never a great thing.”
But Cignetti believes in Wroblewski to keep steadily bettering the group, and the third-year Dukes coach should. After all, Wroblewski has done it in the past.
At Elon, he mentored a young offensive line before Cignetti arrived and continued progressing the Phoenix front until their departure to JMU. Many of the senior offensive linemen for Elon’s 2018 team – Oli Udoh, CJ Toogood and Alex Higgins for example – which knocked off JMU while paving the way for a 212-yard rushing performance at Bridgeforth Stadium, were forced to play early in their careers, too.
If that is any evidence, the Dukes’ offensive line could just be in the infancy of its progress.
“This offensive line is fun to watch,” Delaware coach Danny Rocco said while explaining what he sees from JMU. The Blue Hens host the Dukes on Saturday at 3 p.m.
“They’re younger than I think I’ve ever remembered playing an offensive line for JMU,” Rocco noted, “but they all individually look like they’re good players. They have good talent and size, you know, so I think offensively that their best football might be ahead of them whether that means later this year or down the road.”
Hens Have QB Issues
Rocco said he’s optimistic about quarterback Zach Gwynn’s status for Saturday’s game against the Dukes, but no official decision has come yet.
Gwynn, an East Carolina transfer, has thrown for 397 yards and three scores this fall.
“He’ll be very much day-to-day,” Rocco said. “I know that he is out [as of Monday]. The injury report comes back as limited, out or full and he’s out, so hopefully [today] he’ll be a little closer to being in a limited capacity. I’ll know more as the week progresses and I’m optimistic that Zach will play.”
Gwynn suffered a blow to the chest, according to Rocco, this past weekend in Delaware’s loss to Stony Brook. He’s the backup who has been filling the void of injured starter Nolan Henderson.
If Gwynn can’t go, Delaware could turn to either redshirt sophomore Cade Pribula or redshirt junior Anthony Paoletti.
