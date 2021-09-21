If recruiting is the lifeblood of success or failure in the sport of college football, which many coaches across the country will insist upon, then it can indicate what the next handful of seasons will look like for any program.
And that means even, on occasion, revealing beyond what the on-field potential for a team is based on the development of the prospects that make up a particular recruiting class.
“I like the way it’s shaping up right now,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said Tuesday during weekly press conference about how the current recruiting cycle is going for the Dukes. “And we’ll see as it goes whether the numbers stay at the FCS number or whether we’re pumping the numbers up because something else is happening.”
At JMU, Cignetti and his staff have done well on the trail since arriving, navigating a very competitive state with hotbeds for talent in Northern Virginia, Richmond and Virginia Beach, which are all areas that attract college coaches from everywhere to find the next key parts of their rosters.
He and his staff are meticulous about who they offer scholarships to and ultimately take commitments from. And most of the time, the Dukes are battling Group of Five programs for players while doing so, and because they don’t have as many scholarships to offer as those FBS schools do currently, JMU has to do its homework to make sure it doesn’t miss on a prospect.
That one disadvantage could be changing soon, though, as JMU evaluates whether or not a jump to the FBS is the right move.
Since Texas and Oklahoma departed the Big 12 for the SEC in late July, there’s been more evidence a trickle-down effect could result in an invite from a Group of Five league to JMU. Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston are all headed from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12. Both the AAC and Sun Belt Conference commissioners have publicly expressed interest in expanding.
When asked about if a potential move is something he has to think about regularly in regard to recruiting, Cignetti said: “Absolutely. Every day.”
As of Tuesday, Cignetti said there were 13 pledges in the 2022 cycle. Most recently, the Dukes landed a commitment from Riverbend High School (Fredericksburg) linebacker Aiden Fisher this past Saturday.
“We like the guys we’ve got,” Cignetti said. “There’s a few needs we’re going to have to fill heading into next year – a wide receiver and making sure we’ve got the depth we need there, offensive line and making sure long term that we’ve got the depth we need there, maybe a corner.”
Typically, FCS schools are only allotted 63 scholarships each season. But this year, those in the subdivision are allowed to exceed that number because of the extra season of eligibility the NCAA afforded all athletes due to the pandemic. So, JMU and many other programs in FCS are well beyond using the 63 scholarships and are closer to the allotment of 85 scholarships, which is the number allowed in the FBS.
