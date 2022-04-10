For the first time this spring, James Madison hit the field for an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, which helped shine a light on where the Dukes are at midway through spring practice for head coach Curt Cignetti.
“I’m walking off the field with a better idea of who we are today,” Cignetti said. “I understand there’s a lot of pieces to the puzzle not out there practicing, we could be adding a few more, so it’ll be exciting. We’ll be ready. I see a lot of positive signs.”
Here are some takeaways from Saturday’s scrimmage:
Quarterback Competition
The Dukes are in the heat of a quarterback competition and in the team’s first scrimmage, Cignetti was able to see the signal callers on the field in a game-like situation.
With graduate student Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III competing for the starting job, Cignetti thought Barnett “took a step forward.”
“He’s a natural quarterback, has developed his skills also and has a really bright future,” Cignetti said of Barnett. “I thought he looked very natural out there today.”
In practice, Barnett has been playing with the third team, but Cignetti said he’s trying to work the young quarterback into practice as much as he can.
The Greensboro, N.C., native enrolled early this semester to get a head start on learning the Dukes’ offense after posting almost 3,000 passing yards and 36 touchdowns at Grimsley High School this past fall.
Barnett, according to Cignetti, has been in the JMU football offices studying both the playbook and his academics “all the time.”
“Alonza in particular has some special qualities,” Cignetti said. “He’s really committed, he does everything to the best he can.”
Centeio and Atkins, who’ve been alternating days with the starting group and second team, didn’t have their best practice of the spring on Saturday during the scrimmage, according to Cignetti.
“I think they’ve both made a lot of really good plays,” Cignetti said. “Today maybe wasn’t the greatest day in the world for either of them but I’m pleased with both of them.”
Centeio and Atkins still look to be the favorites for the starting and backup roles as the Dukes enter the second half of spring practices.
JMU Thin At Multiple Positions
The Dukes had 15 or 16 players, most of which starters or key reserves, on the sideline during Saturday’s scrimmage, Cignetti said.
JMU is short-handed on the offensive line without redshirt junior Nick Kidwell, who started all 14 games at right tackle last season, and Tyshaun Wyatt this spring.
The Dukes also have limited numbers at tight end and wide receiver, playing with eight receivers on most days at practice and were down a couple during the scrimmage.
Cigentti is hopeful that some of the freshmen arriving on campus over the summer will help bolster the depth at wideout, but he’s also willing to see what else is out there.
“We’ve got some freshmen coming in that we think can help us and we may look for help in the portal, too,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti did say that redshirt freshman wide receiver Maxwell James has made a few plays this spring after not seeing the field last season.
“He’s made a couple plays out there,” Cignetti said. “We’re still looking for more consistency and toughness out of him, but he has made a few plays out there this spring.”
Special Teams Competition
Replacing Ethan Ratke, who holds the NCAA record for most career field goals made, and Harry O’Kelly, JMU’s reliable punter, won’t be an easy task as the Dukes hold competitions at both positions.
Redshirt junior kickers Camden Wise and Connor Madden are battling for the field goal spot, while redshirt sophomore punter Justin Ritter and freshman punter Hugo Nash are competing for the starting punting job.
Cignetti said Ritter has been punting “really well,” while both field goal kickers “have done a good job.”
“Camden has been kicking with the one’s and Connor has been drilling them pretty consistently, making the long one’s too,” Cignetti said. “[Madden’s] kickoffs, he’s picked up where he left off.”
Wise served as the Dukes’ kickoff specialist last season, averaging 54 yards per kick with eight touchbacks. Madden, who held that job during the spring season, missed the fall with a leg injury.
When he was healthy, Madden averaged 56.8 yards per kickoff and 25 touchbacks during the eight-game spring season last year.
Ritter has only played in one game in his three seasons at JMU, performing two kickoffs against Morgan State in 2019. Nash, a native of Melbourne, Australia, enrolled early this semester.
