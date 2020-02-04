He didn’t have to look far for his latest hire.
On Tuesday, James Madison football coach Curt Cignetti announced the addition of former Bridgewater College assistant Eddie Whitley Jr. to the Dukes’ staff.
Whitley Jr. will coach safeties for JMU after spending the last three seasons as the secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator with BC.
“He proved himself as a young coach in his three years at Bridgewater,” Cignetti said in a statement, “and will do a great job mentoring our safeties and recruiting the state of Virginia.”
Whitley Jr. takes over for former JMU safeties coach Ryan Smith, who left last month to coach cornerbacks at Virginia Tech.
With Bridgewater, Whitley Jr. coached first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference defensive back Matt Dang, second-team All-ODAC choice defensive back Chase Rosenthal and third-team All-ODAC selection defensive back Luke Barnum this past fall during the Eagles’ 10-1 campaign that resulted in an NCAA Division III tournament appearance.
A Virginia Tech graduate, Whitley Jr., was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference second-team safety in 2011 when he racked up 78 tackles and two interceptions. Before his coaching career began, he had playing stints in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.
“We are excited to have Eddie Whitley Jr. join our program,” Cignetti said. “He was an excellent player at Virginia Tech and was exposed to various defensive schemes in his NFL stops.”
