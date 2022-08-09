James Madison’s quarterback competition has continued into fall camp and head coach Curt Cignetti is taking a “day-to-day” approach with it.
It’s still a three-way battle between graduate student Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III, who took his first reps with the top group on Tuesday.
But the rotation of first-team reps looks a little different than it did in the spring.
For most of the spring, Centeio and Atkins alternated practices with the top group, but now there’s not as established of a rotation.
Centeio started with the first team on the first three days of practice before Atkins took the reps with the ones on Monday.
“We got to look at the tape and evaluate them,” Cignetti said after Tuesday’s practice. “Looks like we made some plays today and they’ve all had their moments. I have confidence in all of them.”
Centeio is the only one in the group with consistent starting experience after he was the top signal-caller at Colorado State for most of the season a year ago.
Atkins saw time in four games last year with the Dukes, mostly toward the end of games and retained his redshirt while backing up Cole Johnson.
At Colorado State, Centeio amassed just under 3,000 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while logging another 439 yards on the ground with two scores.
Atkins appeared in four games last season, going 9-of-15 for 71 yards and two touchdowns. While at Mount St. Joseph High School, he threw for more than 3,000 yards and logged 36 touchdowns in his junior season.
Barnett arrived on campus for spring camp to start learning the JMU offense and its system. He went 4-of-6 for 13 yards in limited action during the Dukes’ spring game at the end of April.
Cignetti’s day-to-day approach with the trio stems from the Dukes’ offense transitioning back to what the unit typically looks like under the fourth-year head coach — running the football.
Last season, JMU couldn’t rely on the run game as much with an injured offensive line at times and a depleted running back room due to a pair of season-ending injuries.
Now the Dukes return with a healthy offensive line and a deep running back position.
“We lived through the air a little bit,” Cignetti said of last season. “This team is probably going to be a little bit different. I think as a coaching staff, we’re trying to learn about ourselves sort of after every practice.”
Cignetti Looking For Consistency
Following Tuesday’s practice, Cignetti spoke to the entire team near the 50-yard line inside Bridgeforth Stadium and stressed the need to be consistent during camp.
The Dukes’ offense entered the day shorthanded, missing several skill position players to minor soft tissue injuries for the most part, and according to Cignetti, they won the practice.
“Offense came out very short-handed today, had a rough day yesterday, and probably won the day,” Cignetti said. “The next man up stepped up.”
Despite not being able to have three sets of three wide receiver formations, the offense was able to get the job done during practice, even if that meant using two tight end sets with the third team instead.
The defense, which has played well during fall camp, didn’t have good communication and the effort wasn’t great, Cignetti said. That allowed the shorthanded offense to create big plays during the team’s 11-on-11 portion of practice.
“This game is so mental, anybody or any team can do it one game or two. What separates teams is the teams that can do it day in and day out, week in and week out,” Cignetti said. “That’s what you’re trying to develop in camp is consistency and performance. And now we’re getting to a point where reps are starting to accumulate some and now we have to have the mental toughness and discipline to play our best at the end when our body might be a little tired.”
Cignetti said most of the injured players should be back on the field within the next week and only one player is currently at risk of missing games this fall.
