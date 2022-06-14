When the Sun Belt Conference basketball coaches got together last month in Miramar Beach, Fla., — the first official meeting of the 14 teams that will make up the new-look Sun Belt in 2022-23 — they discussed several issues deemed critical to enhancing the SBC’s standing as a basketball league with James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi entering the league this summer.
And while hot topics such as transfer rules and name, image and likeness (NIL) payments were part of the discussion, perhaps the most frequent recurring theme as the Sun Belt aims to become a multi-bid basketball conference was how to most effectively schedule games.
“There has to be a vision for us where in our league we are not being bought as much in guarantee games and we’re getting more home games and buying other teams,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We’ve got to be able to do better non-conference. Everybody has got to be able to increase their value in the league so you don’t have to be perfect in the league. We have to get where you can go 15-3 in your conference and still have a chance for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.”
The past year was the first of a five-year term on the NCAA selection committee for Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill. The Sun Belt hasn’t placed more than one team in the NCAA Tournament since 2013 but this year, Gill arrived at the SBC meetings armed with knowledge from the room where it happens.
The NCAA has relied heavily the past few seasons on its NET ranking formula to select and seed the tournament field. At the end of the 2021-22 season, the Sun Belt ranked 17th of 32 conferences in NET. That was behind both Conference USA and the Colonial Athletic Association, two leagues the Sun Belt just raided.
The American Athletic Conference and Mountain West — Sun Belt peers on the gridiron — ranked No. 7 and No. 8 in NET, which is advertised as a metric that takes multiple factors into consideration, including valuing road victories.
Yet, Sun Belt coaches left Miramar Beach convinced the best way for the league to improve its NET ranking was to rack up as many solid non-conference victories as possible.
And, they said, it’s easier to win those games playing at home.
“Keith Gill being on the committee and being involved with the NCAA on the highest level, we all feel confident he knows what it takes to build this brand along the lines of basketball,” Texas State coach Terrence Johnson said. “If you listen to Keith and other board members, you hear them say it’s about the matrix and it’s about numbers. We’ve got to figure out a way to make the numbers work for us.”
Texas State, last season’s regular-season champion, finished No. 127 in the NET rankings and was the only Sun Belt team ranked better than 150. Louisiana finished 16-15 after putting together a challenging non-conference schedule that included road games at Indiana, Alabama and Houston, but after going 6-8 on the road and 0-4 against Quadrant 1 and 2 opponents, the Ragin’ Cajuns finished ranked No. 187.
Conference USA, meanwhile, had three teams finish in the Top 100. With time, however, turnaround for the Sun Belt is possible.
In 2014, around the time of a previous conference realignment, the Southern Conference ranked 30th in RPI, a precursor to NET. A new-look SoCon however, had risen to No. 11 in RPI and become a multi-bid league by 2019.
Despite the fact they are coming off down seasons, there’s hope around the league that the addition of Marshall and Old Dominion can pull the Sun Belt in the right direction. Both programs were averaging more than 6,000 fans per game pre-pandemic, and those ticket sales numbers helped pay to bring in opponents on a regular basis and land home-and-home deals with desirable opponents. ODU, though, had bad news on that front this week when rival VCU stopped the long-standing series with Monarchs.
James Madison has also made an effort to boost its schedule since moving into the $140 million Atlantic Union Bank Center in 2020 and last season hosted Virginia, ODU and George Mason among its home slate. But the Sun Belt is in the midst of a push to get the rest of the league playing more non-conference games at home. The informal recommendation coming out of the spring meetings was that most Sun Belt teams increase their number of home games by two, even if it means paying opponents to visit.
“You have to buy some teams,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We bought three teams. How many other teams do that in the Sun Belt? This year, we’re buying five. So how do you get five teams you can buy? You’ve got to put 6,000 fans in the seats. I’m lucky at Marshall, we’ve had a passionate fan base for a long time, but you’ve got to have a gameday experience that gets people there. It can be done, but it does take a commitment from your athletic department.”
That’s all part of the effort to raise the bottom of the conference and increase the margin for error among teams who hope to battle for an at-large NCAA bid. Last season, the bottom four teams in the Sun Belt were ranked 236th or lower in NET with Little Rock at the bottom at No. 315. Ideally, the Sun Belt would get to the point where a team ranked in the 300s was exceedingly rare.
“The bottom three, bottom four in our league have got to be pulled up,” Byington said. “The reason for this is because they are going to be talented and good enough to be able to beat any of the top teams, but those games are going to bring down your net ranking. The NCAA selection committee is very committed to this NET ranking and the way the NET system works doesn't favor teams out of the Power 5.”
Without massive TV deals bringing in upwards of $50 million per year like the Power 5 conferences, mid-major programs still feel the need to play road games for pay days. But the Sun Belt is aiming to limit those to high-profile matchups. JMU, for instance, will play at Virginia next season in the second return game of a two-for-one deal that brought the Cavaliers to Harrisonburg last season. The Dukes will also play at North Carolina with the Tar Heels paying JMU $85,000.
But even as the Sun Belt tries to limit the “buy games” at non high-major schools, there are challenges in getting marquee opponents to visit Sun Belt arenas. That’s where Johnson said the league can get more creative in getting games that will benefit NET rankings.
“Most of it is not because we have to go out and get a whole lot of money,” Johnson said. “We have to play a certain number of guarantee games, but most of it has been because we’ve had some recent success here. We also need ways to combat that. Whether or not that’s the league putting on Sun Belt vs. MAC or Sun Belt vs. Conference USA challenges. Maybe it’s hosting [multi-team events] where we can play against certain conferences that can raise our [NET]. We’re going to have to find creative ways to get to where we want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.