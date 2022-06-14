Editor's Note

As James Madison prepares to join the Sun Belt Conference on July 1, the Dukes’ new league is one of the strongest of the so-called mid-major conferences in multiple sports, including football, baseball, softball and men’s soccer. But the Sun Belt lags behind its peers in men’s basketball, a sport that offers potential for significant revenue and exposure. This is the second in a three-part series examining the Sun Belt’s plan to improve its men’s basketball product focuses on scheduling.