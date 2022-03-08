It was an honor for Bridgewater sprinter Adalia Coleman to sit in head coach Denver Davis’ leadership class before the season began.
Davis said this is how the BC track and field program picked its captains and all the applicants had to be a junior or a senior to be selected. Coleman, a Warrenton native, is only a sophomore but still went through the process.
“I value strong leadership and I think when we have strong leadership within the athletes, it's only going to make the team better as a whole,” Davis said. “[Coleman’s] in a competitive pool of folks that, I think, would make good leaders on our team. So, we'll see if she gets there next year.”
Described as having team spirit and work ethic, Coleman’s grown in just one full year as an Eagle. Now, the all-conference sprinter from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference is aiming to take her success to a new level this season.
“I really like her drive and her passion,” senior sprinter Kacee Hooker said. “The sky's the limit for her.”
Coleman qualified for the NCAA indoor track & field championships, which will take place this weekend in Winston-Salem, N.C., in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.62 seconds, good for the third-best time in the country.
Hooker said her teammate broke out onto the scene this year but for the sophomore, its been a long time coming.
Coleman said ever since she got to Bridgewater College, she’s been working through an injury.
Hooker added even despite her injury and “adversity” as Coleman called it, the sprinter’s still put up eye-opening times. In the ODAC championships last month, she earned the title of Women's Track Athlete of the Meet after bringing home gold in the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. She was also a member of a 4x400 relay team that scored in the event.
“She definitely belongs here,” Davis said. “Some athletes can just get in that headspace from the get go. And so that's something that she's able to do.”
As she prepares to head to the national competition, Coleman credited her approach in practice. In college track, she added that it’s more specified to each specific athlete versus how generalized it was at the high school level. That’s why she’s explored opportunities she hadn’t thought about before.
“Here, we really like focus on what events you're doing,” Coleman said. “It’s working out the kinks and mechanics. For me, that's a lot of short speed work because I am a short sprinter and things that require a lot of power since I get out so fast in all of my races.”
That fast start Coleman’s been working on is something she thinks is key to her doing well in the coming weeks and she’s been practicing it all year
“She makes everyone around are so much better,” Hooker said. “She's just really amazing.”
Coleman’s been working hard on, and off, the track but what’s possibly the most important to her is the leadership aspect of being an Eagle. The sophomore said she fell in love with Bridgewater’s spirit quickly and now wants to embody that.
Hooker said even without the team captain tag, Coleman works with runners like she has it on.
“I can speak from my personal experience, especially last year, she pushed me,” Hooker said. “I didn't think it was possible for me last year, because it was just more of a training year for me. But I think without her, I wouldn't have been able to qualify for nationals last year.”
Davis attributed this leadership with her work ethic and buying in. The head coach said he thinks everyone can have a good work ethic, but it’s about the being all in with the program. For him, Coleman checks all those boxes.
“Her work ethic, like a lot of her teammates ,is extremely great. Her level of buy-in is 100 percent,” Davis said.
Despite the leadership caliber and times on the court, Davis and his staff added they couldn’t be more excited for Coleman’s future.
As they put it, “she’s just a baby.”
“She's learned to trust her support system, coaches, people around her,” Davis said. “I think she's slowly learning to trust herself. And I think she's starting to learn how to make more mature decisions as an athlete. She's starting to value the advice, she's getting a lot more with each season that goes by. So if she keeps doing that, she's gonna be all right.”
As a natural hard worker, someone who fought through adversity early in her collegiate career and a leader at the core as just a sophomore, Coleman’s an early riser for a historical career in Bridgewater.
Hooker said she’s known from the beginning, though, that that’s what Coleman is capable of.
“I definitely see a national champion sitting right next to me,” Hooker said. “By the time she graduates, so many records will definitely be broken.”
