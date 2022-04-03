Former Spotswood standout Emerson Adkins had one of the biggest days of her young college career, racking up three hits and scoring a run as Eastern Mennonite earned an important, and impressive, doubleheader sweep of Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponent Randolph on Saturday in Lynchburg.
The Royals won the second game by a score of 13-9 and were led by Adkins and outfielder Erin Keith, who finished 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
The Broadway duo of Sierra Lantz and Grace Fravel each had two hits, including a homer each, and three RBIs for EMU while Kaitlyn Fletcher (Spotswood) had two hits as well and Bri Allen (Fort Defiance) finished with a single and a pair of RBIs.
It was former Gobbler Emily Campbell stepping up in the circle during a 1-0 victory earlier in the day as she pitched a complete game, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out two. Fravel finished with a double for one of EMU’s three hits.
Eastern Mennonite 220 130 5 — 13 18 1
Randolph 410 003 0 — 9 11 1
Graham, Campbell and Boone. St. John, Shannon, Morris and Naples. W — Campbell (9-1). L — Morris (1-3). HR — EMU: Lantz, first inning, one on. Fravel, seventh, two on. RC: Irving, second, none on.
Softball
Bridgewater 9, Guilford 1: Turner Ashby product Torie Shifflett earned her 100th career hit as Bridgewater completed an important doubleheader sweep of ODAC opponent Guilford on Saturday afternoon on the road.
Avery Pinder tied her career high with three hits for the Eagles (15-11, 5-1) in the second victory while Shifflett, Hannah Mahan, Kathryn Thomas and Morgan Lucas (Page County) all finished with two RBIs each. Shifflett and Lucas had three RBIs.
In the circle for BC, Emma Killion pitched five innings, giving up one earned run.
Earlier in the day, in a 5-3 win, Sarah Wimer (Broadway) led the Eagles with two hits while Thomas, Martin, Brooklyn Fridley (Page County), Lucas and Pinder all finished with one apiece. Samantha Martin earned the win in the circle.
Bridgewater 242 001 — 9 14 0
Guilford 000 100 — 1 8 1
Killion, Painter and Wimer. Lester, Bowman, Turner, Fennell and Martin, Tuttle. W — Killion (3-5). L — Lester (3-2).
UNC Wilmington 3, James Madison 1: Hannah Shifflett continued her stellar junior campaign as she went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, but James Madison fell to UNC Wilmington in Colonial Athletic Association action on the road Sunday.
Alissa Humphrey got the start in the circle for the Dukes and went five innings, giving up one run on just four hits and six walks while striking out four.
The Seahawks scored three runs off JMU pitcher Alexis Bermudez in the sixth to take their first lead and the Dukes didn’t get anything going in the seventh.
On Saturday, the two teams split a doubleheader with UNC Wilmington winning the first game 2-1 and James Madison coming out on top of the second contest 3-2.
In the first game that day, it was a pitchers duel as Humphrey allowed just three hits and walked two while striking out six and Isabelle Fishman had an RBI double.
In the win later that day for the Dukes (15-15, 4-2 CAA), Bermudez struck out six in the circle and Hallie Hall had a clutch RBI single late in the game to secure the win.
James Madison 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
UNC Wilmington 000 003 x — 3 7 1
Humphrey, Bermudez and Bernett. Winstead, Hammock and Amodeo, Knox. W — Winstead (8-3). L — Bermudez (4-5). SV — Hammock (1). HR — Shifflett, sixth inning, none on.
Baseball
Christopher Newport 17, Eastern Mennonite 6: Drew Petit and Alex Gulisano had two hits apiece, but Eastern Mennonite’s recent struggles continued with a disappointing non-conference road loss to Christopher Newport on Sunday.
Jordan Jones added a triple and a pair of RBIs in the loss for the Royals (8-16).
On Saturday, EMU suffered a pair of tight losses to ODAC foe Hampden-Sydney.
The Royals lost the two games by a run each — 6-5 and 4-3 — on the road.
Jaylon Lee finished the day 3-for-8 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for EMU while Ray Tricarico was 4-for-7 and Ethan Spraker finished 5-for-9.
Also contributing for the Royals was Jon Sawyers with six innings pitched and eight strikeouts while Hunter West pitched five scoreless frames with four strikeouts.
Eastern Mennonite 100 120 002 — 6 8 1
Christopher Newport 216 310 13x — 17 19 2
Jennings, Thomas, Guenther, Smith, Winston and Harding. Pennell, D’Arcy, Anderson, Gingras and Caroline, Pellegrino. W — Pennell (2-0). L — Jennings (0-2). HR — CNU: Bowers, first inning, one on. Reilly, third inning, one on. Bowers, fourth inning, one on.
Randolph-Macon 14, Bridgewater 10: In Ashland, senior Jarret Biesecker had his 100th career hit with a leadoff single but Bridgewater suffered a frustrating doubleheader sweep to Randolph-Macon in ODAC action on Saturday.
Jacob Grabeel, Jeffrey Snider, Hunter Clever, Brett Tharp and Jonathan Sexton all finished with two hits apiece in a 14-10 loss for the Eagles (17-9, 4-4 ODAC).
In a 7-2 loss earlier in the day, Clever finished 3-for-5 with an RBI at the plate.
Bridgewater 310 103 002 — 10 14 2
Randolph-Macon 301 230 40x — 14 24 3
Garber, Griffin, Clever, Rogers, Tharp and Montgomery, Sexton. Furman, Stopper, Holland, Lawler, Smither, Snead, Stanley and Smith, Lubsen. W — Holland (1-1). L — Griffin (1-1). HR — BC: Snider, first inning, one on. Tharp, second inning, none on. Navedo, sixth inning, one on. RMC: Iannuzzi, fifth inning, one on.
Women’s Lacrosse
James Madison 17, Hofstra 10: Isabella Peterson tied the program record for goals and points in a game for James Madison in a convincing road win over CAA opponent Hofstra at James M. Shuart Stadium in New York on Saturday.
Peterson finished with eight goals and two assists for 10 total points, equaling the mark previously set by former Dukes standout Julie Martinez on April 11, 2000.
Katie Checkosky added five assists for the Dukes (8-4, 2-0 CAA), who won their fifth in a row, while goalkeeper Molly Dougherty finished with 11 saves in the win.
Randolph-Macon 19, Bridgewater 9: Kaity Petersheim had a hat trick, but Bridgewater suffered a lopsided loss to ODAC opponent Randolph-Macon at home on Saturday.
Lauren Roberts and Caris Cianelli scored two goals apiece for the Eagles (4-7, 1-1 ODAC) while Rachael Robinson had 13 saves.
Men’s Lacrosse
Randolph-Macon 18, Bridgewater 11: Chris Martel scored five goals, but Bridgewater fell to ODAC opponent Randolph-Macon at home on Saturday.
Lucas Johnson had two goals for the Eagles (7-4, 2-2 ODAC) while Connor McLean, Hayden Gourley and Trevor McClelland added one goal apiece.
Women’s Tennis
Clemson 4, James Madison 3: James Madison won two of the three doubles matches, but fell to No. 57 Clemson in non-conference action on Sunday.
Daniela Voloh and Michelle Los Arcos won the No. 1 doubles match for the Dukes (8-2) while Kylie Moulin and Amanda Nord came out victories at the No. 3 spot.
JMU’s only other win came at No. 3 singles as Daria Afanasyeva earned a victory.
JMU’s Shipley Earns Top-15 Finish
Senior Neal Shipley picked up his third straight top-15 finish as James Madison finished 11th at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate in Kannapolis, N.C. this weekend.
Shipley carded a 67-71-71 to tie for 12th individually at 209 (-4) for the weekend.
Dukes’ Relay Teams Captures Gold
The James Madison women’s track and field 4x200 relay team of Dardlie Lefevre, Virginia Keys, Sofia Lavreshina and Holly Mpassy finished with an impressive time of 1:38.24 to capture first place at the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg on Saturday.
The distance medley relay team of Sofia Terenziani, Maggie Linton, Mary Milby (Spotswood) and Maddy Hesler (12:10.42) also impressed with a runner-up finish.
Danielle Little finished third in the hammer throw (150-07.00) while Jaiden Martelluci finished sixth in the same event with a toss of 148-01.00.
Milby also finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:16.78, which was a personal best, while Mpassy finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.77.
Fort Defiance graduate Jacob Jones placed third in the men’s 1500 (3:50.16) for host William & Mary. Jones is in his first season with the Tribe as a transfer.
Eagles Finish Fourth At Tigers Invitational
Bridgewater finished with a team score of 309 — its lowest of the season — to finish fourth at the Hampden-Sydney Tigers Invitational in Farmville on Sunday.
Freshman Logan Douthat, sophomore Nate Winebarger and junior Jacob Sears (Wilson Memorial) all shot a five-over-par 77 to lead the way for the Eagles.
Eastern Mennonite was led by Ben Alderfer (Broadway), who shot an 85.
Bridgewater Fares Well At Battleground Relays
The Bridgewater College track and field team performed well at the Battleground Relays, earning several wins for the men and women Saturday in Fredericksburg.
Kaegan Avalos won the men’s 400 (50.35) for the Eagles while Peter Fulton took the top spot for the discus (45.96m). Adalia Coleman, meanwhile, continued to do what she’s done all season by winning the women’s 100 (12.36) while Kacee Hooker was victorious in the 400 and the 4x100 relay team also earned a win.
