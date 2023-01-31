Strasburg alum Jaden Alsberry had a monster game, hitting 9-of-16 shots for 18 points while grabbing nine rebounds and blocking five shots as Bridgewater got on track with a 64-46 Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball win at Virginia Wesleyan on Monday.
Freshman guard Riley Corcoran continued to shine, hitting 4-of-7 from the field for 10 points while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. Jay Garcia, a Harrisonburg alum, added 10 points and six boards.
Also chipping in for BC was India Dailey with seven points and three rebounds, Abby Freeman with six points and seven boards, and Abby Branner and Rosemary Pierson, who totaled five points apiece in the conference road win.
Bridgewater 17 8 18 21 — 64
Virginia Wesleyan 14 10 9 13 — 46
BRIDGEWATER (64) — Wimmer 0 0-0 0, Ford 0 1-2 1, Corcoran 4 0-0 10, Pierce 1 0-2 2, King 0 0-0 0, Freeman 3 0-0 6, Pierson 1 2-2 5, Alsberry 9 0-5 18, Branner 2 0-0 5, Garcia 5 0-0 10, Dailey 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 3-11 64.
VIRGINIA WESLEYAN (46) — Williams 4 7-8 15, Ellis 4 2-2 10, Dyke 3 2-2 8, Dandrige 0 0-0 0, Norman 2 0-0 6, Carter 1 0-0 3, Winslow 0 0-0 0, Clements 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 13-14 46.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 5 (Corcoran 2, Pierson, Branner, Dailey), Virginia Wesleyan 3 (Norman 2, Carter).
In other college sports:
BC Track Earns Regional Ranking
The Bridgewater College men's and women's track & field teams were both represented in the latest regional rankings by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), which was announced by the organization earlier this week.
The men were positioned seventh after the season's first poll a week ago but were slotted in third after a stellar weekend at The Patriot Games.
Emory & Henry paces the region in first once again, while Lynchburg gained two spots to sit in second just above BC. Berry and Washington and Lee round out the top five as the Eagles jumped both programs in the latest poll. Roanoke, Catholic, Shenandoah, Christopher Newport, and Virginia Wesleyan rounded out the top 10 programs in the south.
The men sport 20 marks that rank inside the top 15 in the region this year, including Peter Fulton, who set a new BC record Saturday with a throw of 18.10 meters in the weight throw, which is the second best in the south.
On the women's side, the Eagles are slotted 15th in polling of the top programs in the south. The team fell one slot from 14th and is one of seven ODAC programs to feature inside the top 15 in the region.
Emory also topped the region on the women's side, with Lynchburg, Washington and Lee, Roanoke, and CNU filling out the top five.
The women's team has five top 15 marks in the region, including Adalia Coleman's 7.68-second 60-meter dash, which is the fastest in the south and currently tied for the fourth fastest time in the nation.
The men's and the women's teams are back in action this coming weekend at the Camel City Invite beginning Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.