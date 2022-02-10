Jaden Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, posted her sixth double-double of the season and led a well-balanced Bridgewater attack in a 77-39 blowout of struggling Virginia Wesleyan in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball action inside Nininger Hall on Thursday.
Alsberry finished with 13 points, 16 boards and a pair of blocks for the Eagles, who built a 21-point lead by half and never looked back. Bridgewater also snapped a three-game losing streak.
Erika Nettles finished with 11 points and seven boards as the only other double-digit scorer for the Eagles while Julia Williams and India Dailey had nine points apiece. Williams also had five assists.
Reagan Maynard and Noelle Horton finished with seven points apiece for BC (9-11, 6-7 ODAC).
Virginia Wesleyan 9 12 13 5 — 39
Bridgewater 17 25 22 13 — 77
VIRGINIA WESLEYAN (39) — Williams 4 4-6 12,Simon 3 0-0 8, Collier 2 1-2 5, Rucker 1 0-0 3, Norman 2 0-0 5, Carter 0 0-0 0, Winslow 0 0-0 0, Dandrige 1 1-2 3, Clements 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 6-10 39.
BRIDGEWATER (77) — Dailey 4 0-0 9, Olmeda 2 0-0 6, Husky 2 0-3 4, Williams 3 0-0 9, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, King 0 0-0 0, Maynard 3 1-2 7, Nettles 3 5-6 11, Pick 2 1-1 5, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Pierson 1 4-6 6, Wiles 0 0-0 0, Alsberry 6 1-2 13, Horton 2 3-4 7.
3-Point Goals — Virginia Wesleyan 5 (Simons 2, Rucker, Norman, Clements), Bridgewater 6 (Williams 3, Olmeda 2, Dailey).
In other college sports Thursday:
Men’s Basketball
Randolph-Macon 81, Bridgewater 50: A strong first-half effort wasn’t enough as Randolph-Macon, the top-ranked team in Division III men’s basketball at the moment, ran away with an impressive 81-50 blowout win over Bridgewater inside Nininger Hall.
Aaron Oates had 12 points and four boards for the Eagles (8-12, 4-8 ODAC) while Jalen Curtis added nine points and four rebounds and Alec Topper had eight points and seven boards.
Also chipping in for BC was Liam Caswell and Andy Pack, who finished with six points apiece.
Randolph-Macon 34 47 — 81
Bridgewater 28 22 – 50
RANDOLPH-MACON (81) — Dalli 0 0-0 0, Ally 0 0-0 0, Morris 1 0-0 2, Coble 5 0-0 15, Anthony 10 0-0 25, Mallory 8 0-2 16, Payne 1 0-0 2, Norton 1 0-0 2, Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Talbery 5 4-4 14, Mbangue 0 1-2 1, Fungerburg 2 0-0 4, Robertson 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 5-8 81.
BRIDGEWATER (50) — Smith 2 1-2 5, Hatter 0 1-2 1, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Topper 2 4-6 8, Pack 3 0-0 6, Caswell 2 2-2 6, Curtis 3 2-2 9, Dunlap 1 0-0 3, Oates 4 3-4 1, Abissi 0 0-0 0.
3-Point Goals — Randolph-Macon 10 (Coble 5, Anthony 5), Bridgewater 3 (Curtis, Dunlap, Oates).
Humphrey Listed As Top-100 Player
James Madison softball pitcher Alissa Humphrey was ranked No. 99 in “D1Softball’s Top 150 Division I Players in College Softball” list, the organization announced on Thursday.
The Florida native posted a 1.56 ERA last season with seven shutouts. In 94.1 innings pitched, she gave up just 51 hits and struck out 141 batters. Then, in the offseason, Humphrey represented Team USA on the U18 Women’s National Team at the World Baseball and Softball Confederation’s World Cup. She pitched two perfect games to help the US capture a gold medal at the prestigious event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.